          Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster surprises family with new house

          6:26 PM ET
          Brooke Pryor
          The Pittsburgh Steelers are snapping up real estate all over the country.

          A day after running back James Conner posted a video of him surprising his mom with a house, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did the same for his family.

          Smith-Schuster posted a 20-minute video of the backstory and surprise to his YouTube channel on Monday night, reminding viewers that he grew up in a house with 23 people and didn’t have his own bed until he got to college. That experience motivated him to buy a big house for his family.

          “Now that I’m able to live my dream and play in the NFL, I think it’s everyone’s dream to take care of their family at some point in their life, especially when it’s their parents,” Smith-Schuster said on the vlog. “For me, myself, I’m buying my mom and dad a house. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.”

          Smith-Schuster told his mom the news earlier this year on FaceTime, revealing that he bought his parents a six-bedroom, five-bathroom house with a pool in Yorba Linda, California -- their favorite of three finalists.

          He surprised his brothers and sisters a couple of months later, flying from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles on June 19.

          He told his siblings they were coming over to his Airbnb for a swim, but in reality, they were coming over to pick their rooms and design them.

          Smith-Schuster, 23, is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Steelers.