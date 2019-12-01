        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Niners go deep on fourth down for opening TD against Ravens

          1:23 PM ET
          Nick WagonerESPN Staff Writer
            Follow on Twitter

          BALTIMORE -- Entering Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens had not allowed a point on every opponent’s opening possession all season.

          San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel changed that less than three minutes into Sunday’s matchup.

          Facing fourth-and-2 at Baltimore’s 33 on what, to that point, had been a choppy drive, Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dropped back and let a deep pass fly down the right sideline.

          With multiple Baltimore defenders in the area, Samuel attacked the ball in front of a flat-footed Marcus Peters, snatched it out of the air and scurried into the end zone for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

          Samuel, who has been one of the Niners’ most consistent offensive performers of late, now has at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in each of his past four games. Through the first seven games of the season, he had zero 100-yard games and one receiving touchdown.

          Samuel’s touchdown was the fourth-longest fourth-down play by the 49ers since Colin Kaepernick completed a 51-yard pass to Michael Crabtree against the Saints in 2014.

