Vikings-49ers inactives: Who's in, who's out in NFC divisional round

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings announced their inactives for Saturday's NFC divisional round playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco's inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Perhaps most important for the Niners is the names who aren't on that list. Defensive end Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and guard Mike Person (neck) are all available as they return from injuries. Tartt and Person are expected to step back into their starting roles with Ford and Alexander used in more limited situations. though Alexander could be on the field a lot in San Francisco's base defense.

Three days after sustaining a cut to his left ankle in practice that required stitches, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is active for the divisional playoffs. Thielen went through an on-field workout about 30 minutes prior to inactives being announced that lasted for roughly six minutes before he walked off. The receiver emerged minutes later and watched his teammate Stefon Diggs go through warm-ups. Thielen then caught multiple passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins during his second appearance on the field.

Minnesota's other inactives include safety Jayron Kearse, who was downgraded to out on Friday with a toe/knee injury, offensive linemen Dru Samia, Oli Udoh and Aviante Collins, defensive linemen Hercules Mata’afa and Eddie Yarbrough and wide receiver Alexander Hollins.