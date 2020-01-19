Packers-49ers inactives: Who's in, who's out in NFC Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers announced their inactives for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco's inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Those are the same inactives the 49ers had last week and another indication of just how healthy the Niners are at this point in the season, at least in terms of those on the 53-man roster. The 49ers will have defensive end Dee Ford (quad/hamstring) and linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) again this week with last week's win against Minnesota helping them to knock off some rust. The Niners had neither player in the first meeting this season with Green Bay, a 37-8 win on Nov. 24. The same is true of left tackle Joe Staley, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Matt Breida, all of whom are available Sunday.

Green Bay's inactives are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Raven Greene, cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, fullback Danny Vitale, tackle Alex Light and tackle John Leglue.

So, the Packers will have punter JK Scott available. He was added to the injury report late in the week with an illness. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who was limited to nine snaps in the first meeting because of a knee injury and missed most of last week's game with an illness, is active and expected to start.