Seattle Seahawks' 2020 NFL free-agent signings: Jarran Reed back in the fold

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2020 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from Bill Barnwell. The new league year begins March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, which means free-agent signings can be made official after that. The first round of the 2020 NFL draft begins April 23.

Here's a breakdown of every 2020 NFL free-agent signing by the Seattle Seahawks, and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jarran Reed, defensive tackle

2020 Free Agency | Seahawks What you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks: • Seahawks' free-agent signings »

• Tracker: Latest signings and news »

• Barnwell's grades » | Top 100 FAs »

• Free-agency coverage » | More NFL »

What it means: The terms of Reed’s deal -- $23 million over two years, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler – means the Seahawks are making a sizable bet that he’ll return to his 2018 form. Reed exploded for 10.5 sacks that season – tied for fourth-most by a defensive tackle – but only had two last year after missing the first six games due to an NFL suspension. The 27-year-old Reed has always been known as a strong run defender. The short-term deal gives him a chance to show again that he’s also a strong pass-rusher then cash in accordingly before he turns 30. Seattle wasn’t good against the run or the pass last season, so getting Reed back is a significant move for a defense that needs all the young, talented players it can get.

What's the risk: Can Reed replicate his 10.5-sack season from 2018? It’s a legitimate question considering he combined for only two sacks in two seasons at Alabama and five sacks in his other three NFL seasons, meaning 2018 was the only evidence that he can be a difference-maker as a pass-rusher. If he does, his $11.5 million average could end up looking like a Tyler Lockett-esque bargain. It’s lower than either the franchise- or transition-tag tenders, meaning the Seahawks correctly projected that they could bring him back for less. As for Reed off the field, the Seahawks swear by the person and leader he’s become. “Great guy,” GM John Schneider called him at the combine. “Great locker room guy."