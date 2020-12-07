        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Seahawks stunned by Giants in one of their worst losses of Pete Carroll era

          play
          Giants stun Seahawks on the road in shocking upset (0:49)

          Wayne Gallman, Colt McCoy and Alfred Morris lead the Giants to an impressive 17-12 upset of the Seahawks in Seattle. (0:49)

          7:27 PM ET
          • Brady HendersonESPN

          SEATTLE -- This was supposed to be the middle of the softest stretch of their schedule, with four games against under-.500 teams presenting a golden opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks (8-4) to pad their lead in the NFC West before their rematch against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

          Instead, this happened:

          • Quarterback Russell Wilson delivered one of his most out-of-sync performances in recent memory.

          • Seattle allowed 190 rushing yards, including 135 to backup Wayne Gallman Jr.

          • The Seahawks dropped four passes, including one that led to an interception as they were trying to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.

          It all added up to a 17-12 loss at Lumen Field to the New York Giants, who were 4-7 entering Sunday and playing with a backup quarterback in Colt McCoy.

          It will go down as one of the most disappointing defeats of the coach Pete Carroll era -- and it's doubly painful because the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals.

          McCoy hadn't won a game as a starter since the 2014 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          QB breakdown: You can't fault Wilson for his interception, and who knows who was to blame on the fumble he was credited for on a botched exchange with center Ethan Pocic. But even without those two mistakes, Wilson was simply off all afternoon while completing 27 of 43 attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown. He held onto the ball too long on several occasions, which was part of the reason he was sacked five times. He was also flagged for intentional grounding.

          Pivotal play: There were no shortage of bad plays that proved costly for Seattle, but here was an especially bad one. Running back Chris Carson let a short Wilson pass go through his hands and right to a Giants defender for an interception in the fourth quarter. New York kicked a field goal on its ensuing possession. Seattle's four drops Sunday tied a season high.

          Troubling trend: The Seahawks were down to their fourth-string right tackle in the fourth quarter once Chad Wheeler took over for Jamarco Jones, who left with a groin injury. Jones started the game with Brandon Shell (ankle) and backup Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) inactive. Carroll said this week Shell appeared to have turned a corner in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, which gives some hope he could return this week.