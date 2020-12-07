Seahawks stunned by Giants in one of their worst losses of Pete Carroll era

Wayne Gallman, Colt McCoy and Alfred Morris lead the Giants to an impressive 17-12 upset of the Seahawks in Seattle. (0:49)

SEATTLE -- This was supposed to be the middle of the softest stretch of their schedule, with four games against under-.500 teams presenting a golden opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks (8-4) to pad their lead in the NFC West before their rematch against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Instead, this happened:

Quarterback Russell Wilson delivered one of his most out-of-sync performances in recent memory.

Seattle allowed 190 rushing yards, including 135 to backup Wayne Gallman Jr.

The Seahawks dropped four passes, including one that led to an interception as they were trying to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.

It all added up to a 17-12 loss at Lumen Field to the New York Giants, who were 4-7 entering Sunday and playing with a backup quarterback in Colt McCoy.

It will go down as one of the most disappointing defeats of the coach Pete Carroll era -- and it's doubly painful because the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy hadn't won a game as a starter since the 2014 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

QB breakdown: You can't fault Wilson for his interception, and who knows who was to blame on the fumble he was credited for on a botched exchange with center Ethan Pocic. But even without those two mistakes, Wilson was simply off all afternoon while completing 27 of 43 attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown. He held onto the ball too long on several occasions, which was part of the reason he was sacked five times. He was also flagged for intentional grounding.

Pivotal play: There were no shortage of bad plays that proved costly for Seattle, but here was an especially bad one. Running back Chris Carson let a short Wilson pass go through his hands and right to a Giants defender for an interception in the fourth quarter. New York kicked a field goal on its ensuing possession. Seattle's four drops Sunday tied a season high.

Troubling trend: The Seahawks were down to their fourth-string right tackle in the fourth quarter once Chad Wheeler took over for Jamarco Jones, who left with a groin injury. Jones started the game with Brandon Shell (ankle) and backup Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) inactive. Carroll said this week Shell appeared to have turned a corner in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, which gives some hope he could return this week.