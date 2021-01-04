Seattle Seahawks need offense to match resurgent defense in playoffs

DK Metcalf hauls in a pass to give him the Seahawks' single season record for reception yards. A few plays later, Tyler Lockett breaks the franchise record for most catches in a season. (0:24)

The obvious caveat to the Seattle Seahawks' defensive turnaround is that it has come against below-average or backup quarterbacks, raising questions of how real it is and what will happen if they run into Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers or New Orleans' Drew Brees in the 2020 NFL playoffs.

None of that will matter unless Seattle's offense can hold up its end of the bargain.

A lot has changed since quarterback Russell Wilson & Co. began the season on fire, carrying the Seahawks for the first two months while their defense set or threatened records for futility.

That role reversal continued for much of Sunday's regular-season finale at State Farm Stadium, where the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers slugged their way through a defensive battle for three and a half quarters before Seattle pulled away late for a 26-23 win.

The Seahawks will head into the playoffs as the NFC's No. 3 seed and will host the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round at Lumen Field.

With quarterback Jared Goff's thumb injury keeping him out Sunday and threatening his availability for next weekend, the rubber match of Seahawks vs. Rams looks to be more of a challenge for Seattle's offense than its resurgent defense.

Describe the game in two words: Ultimately meaningless. At least in terms of playoff seeding, it was meaningless. The only way the Seahawks could improve from the No. 3 seed was if the Packers lost to the Bears or if the Saints lost to the Panthers, but Green Bay and New Orleans both won.

Promising trend: The Seahawks' defense continues to look strong, albeit against another backup quarterback in C.J. Beathard. Seattle's defense entered Sunday having given up 13.7 points per game since Week 11, the lowest in the NFL in that span. The Seahawks forced punts on San Francisco's first four possessions, then closed the game out by recovering a Benson Mayowa strip-sack, Seattle's third sack of the game.

play 1:23 Seahawks erase 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to take down 49ers Trailing 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks score three touchdowns in the final frame to secure the 26-23 victory over the 49ers.

Troubling trend: The Seahawks had the highest-scoring offense over the first nine weeks at 34 points per game. But entering Sunday, they were 16th since then at just over 22 points per game. Seattle had only 108 net yards midway through the third quarter before its offense came alive in the fourth quarter with two Wilson touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and an Alex Collins rushing TD. Wilson finished 20 of 36 for 181 yards and no turnovers while adding 29 yards in five carries.

Troubling trend, Part II: Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams left midway through the fourth quarter because of a left shoulder injury and didn't return. Adams has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 10. Given the impact he has made on their defense in general and their pass rush in particular, Adams is one of the players the Seahawks can least afford to lose for the playoffs. His 9.5 sacks led the team in the regular season and were the most by a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982.