Buccaneers hint at uniform change on social media

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hinting at new uniforms. The Bucs posted a video on their official Twitter account Wednesday teasing the move, which included an artist sifting through newspaper clippings with headlines "Uniform Effort," "Return to Glory," "Bucs' new uniforms mold old with new," "A Bold New Era" and "Wait No More." The artist ultimately spray-paints them onto a collage on a wall inside Raymond James Stadium.

The organization is not officially commenting on the video or on new uniforms at this time, but there is talk of more videos coming. The team's two previous uniform changes were announced in March and April, so changes could be announced soon.

In 2014, the Bucs ventured away from the classic red and white tops with pewter pants that they wore for 17 years -- and were associated with their lone Super Bowl win -- in favor of what co-chairman Edward Glazer said at the time was a "sleek" and "modern design." The intent was to complement a more refined and less gaudy logo that was also unveiled that year. Some fans, however, complained that the new uniforms were too busy and the "alarm-clock numbers" were difficult to read. Not to mention, the Bucs had just one winning season in those uniforms, when they went 9-7 in 2016.

The NFL mandates that uniforms can only be changed every five years -- unless there's a change in ownership or location -- so the Bucs weren't previously eligible for a uniform change until 2019. The Bucs' previous uniform design, which was kept under tight wraps, took two years to design.

The Bucs haven't been able to wear their Creamsicle throwback uniforms since 2012. In 2013, at the recommendation of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee and the Player Safety Advisory Panel, the league created a rule mandating that teams can only wear one helmet during the season, for safety purposes. Other NFL teams have found a workaround by changing helmet decals, but the Bucs' old helmet were white, while their current ones are pewter.