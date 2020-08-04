Michael Strahan trolls Tom Brady on Twitter, but the GOAT has an answer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 43 on Monday, which got the attention of NFL fans, former teammates and opponents alike. Michael Strahan was one of those former opponents who took to social media to wish Brady a happy birthday -- but he had to work in a dig, too.

Strahan, 48, played defensive end from 1993 to 2007 -- all for the New York Giants, who beat Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, in the Super Bowl after the 2007 and 2011 seasons. And Strahan wanted to remind him.

But Brady was quick to troll Strahan himself, reminding him that he has long outlasted the 15-year veteran. If you come at the GOAT, you're going to get the horns.