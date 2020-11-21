The winner of the signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey is ... Tom Brady?!

Tristan H. Cockcroft reflects on the significance of Tom Brady passing Jerry Rice as fantasy football's all-time leading scorer. (2:25)

Why Brady passing Rice in fantasy is quite an accomplishment (2:25)

TAMPA, Fla. -- What do you get the guy who has everything? We’re talking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady here, and by "everything," we mean six Super Bowl rings.

Jerseys. Brady wants jerseys of other NFL stars.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins learned that this week. After Hopkins caught the Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray on Sunday to beat the Bills, he tweeted on Tuesday, “Best meme gets a signed jersey.” A sea of fans clamored to get their hands on a signed Hopkins jersey.

Best meme gets a signed jersey. pic.twitter.com/L02Aluqzuo — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 17, 2020

Brady responded with a GIF of a goat. Some might even call it a selfie.

And it was game over.

Hopkins responded, “…and @TomBrady wins, again.”

Hopkins made good on his word Friday, with an autographed 10 No. jersey that reads, “To: Tom Brady The Goat!”