Tom Brady-Drew Brees 'History' meme evolves, gets Frank Caliendo treatment

Domonique Foxworth breaks down the keys for the Buccaneers to beat the Saints, emphasizing the importance of Rob Gronkowkski. (1:07)

Gronk could be Bucs' key to defeat the Saints (1:07)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tom Brady meme team struck again this week. Thanks to a suggestion from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, it's getting the narration treatment it deserves.

It started out as a tweet from former MLB third baseman Danny Valencia on Monday, where he said, “Every future @TomBrady game should be on the history channel."

Valencia’s tweet got the attention of Brady’s social media team, who earlier this year superimposed LeBron James’ face on Brady’s body after James won his fourth NBA title, with Brady also poking fun at himself for his infamous fourth-down gaffe against the Chicago Bears.

Brady’s team responded Monday night with age progression photos of himself and Drew Brees with the date of Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game and a History Channel logo. In it, Brady channels Charlton Heston as Moses from "The Ten Commandments."

But it didn’t end there.

Gronkowski got involved, which blew the lid off things. The next day, Gronk suggested that Morgan Freeman narrate it. Wise choice, since Freeman has experience with Biblical works, such as the TV series "The Story of God."

While Freeman hasn’t responded yet, a certain comedian legendary for his impersonations did: Frank Caliendo, whose most famous bit is still and probably will always be his rendition of current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Which leads us here: Caliendo pretending to be Freeman in what a History Channel Brady-Brees matchup would look like Sunday. It will be the first meeting between 40-plus-year-old quarterbacks in NFL postseason history.