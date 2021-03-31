After Bruce Arians revealed his Super Bowl tattoo, Tom Brady joked about having his own

Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett has confidence Bruce Arians will have to add another Super Bowl tattoo. (1:10)

Shaq Barrett hoping Arians has to get another tattoo (1:10)

TAMPA, Fla. -- One day after Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians unveiled his Super Bowl LV tattoo, quarterback Tom Brady, who remains undefeated on social media, joked that he too got a Super Bowl tattoo.

Brady tweeted a photo of himself working out with a superimposed tattoo of Arians on his leg, with Arians holding up a beer while sitting on a boat from the team's Super Bowl parade on the water.

Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

Arians isn't the only one getting inked up to commemorate the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which he did as the result of a bet he made with tight ends coach Rick Christophel and the strength and conditioning staff back in August.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got one that stretches from his knee down to his shin and ankle in gray, featuring the Lombardi trophy with a Buccaneers logo, the Super Bowl LV logo and praying hands with beams of light emanating from it.

.@AntoineWJr11 got some new ink after winning the Super Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HDvf4QpjNy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 23, 2021

Wide receiver Mike Evans got one on his chest area, in between tattoos of his mother Heather's name and a Buccaneers helmet. It's a Lombardi Trophy with "LV."

The first stages of @MikeEvans13_'s new tattoo 🏆



(Via gotti_flores/IG) pic.twitter.com/kU2hj1mIGk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 4, 2021

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell got one on his biceps and triceps at the beginning of the month, with the Super Bowl LV logo and the Lombardi trophy, featuring gray, pink/red and blue ink.

More could soon be joining them. Running back Ronald Jones II expressed his desire to get one after seeing Arians' tattoo.

So did cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.