After Bruce Arians revealed his Super Bowl tattoo, Tom Brady joked about having his own

TAMPA, Fla. -- One day after Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians unveiled his Super Bowl LV tattoo, quarterback Tom Brady, who remains undefeated on social media, joked that he too got a Super Bowl tattoo.
Brady tweeted a photo of himself working out with a superimposed tattoo of Arians on his leg, with Arians holding up a beer while sitting on a boat from the team's Super Bowl parade on the water.
Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021
Arians isn't the only one getting inked up to commemorate the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which he did as the result of a bet he made with tight ends coach Rick Christophel and the strength and conditioning staff back in August.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got one that stretches from his knee down to his shin and ankle in gray, featuring the Lombardi trophy with a Buccaneers logo, the Super Bowl LV logo and praying hands with beams of light emanating from it.
.@AntoineWJr11 got some new ink after winning the Super Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HDvf4QpjNy— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 23, 2021
Wide receiver Mike Evans got one on his chest area, in between tattoos of his mother Heather's name and a Buccaneers helmet. It's a Lombardi Trophy with "LV."
The first stages of @MikeEvans13_'s new tattoo 🏆— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 4, 2021
(Via gotti_flores/IG) pic.twitter.com/kU2hj1mIGk
Outside linebacker Quinton Bell got one on his biceps and triceps at the beginning of the month, with the Super Bowl LV logo and the Lombardi trophy, featuring gray, pink/red and blue ink.
💍💉 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/zU5yzmzGBg— Quinton Bell (@quintonjbell) March 5, 2021
More could soon be joining them. Running back Ronald Jones II expressed his desire to get one after seeing Arians' tattoo.
🦾🔥🔥🔥‼️ I'm next https://t.co/lox0QdWH7i— Rojo ひ "The Breeze" (@rojo) March 30, 2021
So did cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.
im next https://t.co/I6JO8iY4yv— Sean Murphy-Bunting (@MrSeanyB1) March 30, 2021