With Mayfield being named the Bucs' starting QB, what does it mean for the offense?

TAMPA, Fla. – With Baker Mayfield named as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, the Bucs can focus on gelling as an offense with one final preseason game left.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Mayfield said of winning the job. “You never want to take those for granted. I’m one of 32 guys that can say they’re a starting quarterback in the NFL. It’s a special honor, living out a dream. But now’s not the time to be satisfied. I think all of our guys are ready to push through this regular season and see where we go.”

Mayfield is expected to play the first half of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with backup Kyle Trask stepping in for the second. Coach Todd Bowles said all starters will play, which will mean seeing their top two wide receivers -- Mike Evans and Chris Godwin -- for the first time this preseason under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

It’s an offense that fits Mayfield’s skill set – particularly throwing from outside the pocket, which he showed a lot of in the first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and did so quite effectively.

There was a steady dose of short to intermediate throws, coupled with a steady ground game. Most importantly, there were no turnovers, which have plagued Mayfield throughout his career.

Mayfield’s 66 interceptions during the regular season are the most of any quarterback since 2018 when the Cleveland Browns drafted him No. 1 overall. He accounted for 15 interceptions in training camp, the most of any of the quarterbacks. Outside of a few days where he seemed to hit a rough patch early in camp – and he attributed that to needing to get back to fundamentals and correct his footwork – Mayfield said some of the interceptions were the result of testing things out with the new offense and new targets.

“I think during training camp you can look at turnovers – obviously taking care of the ball is the main thing – but it’s practice for a reason,” Mayfield said. “Trying to get timing down with the receivers, trying to test certain things out, see [with] 50-50 balls what guys are going to make plays. When it comes down to the game, it’s time to take care of the football and be the quarterback you’re meant to be.”

Bowles ultimately believed Mayfield had a better grasp of Canales’ playbook. The Bucs also like his leadership and bravado, and it doesn't hurt that he’s already won a playoff game in his career -- defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round in 2020 with the Browns.

That kind of experience will help him go on the road in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings and understand what comes with that kind of environment. And he’s playing in an offense that isn’t as high-flying and doesn’t necessarily require plenty of risks the way the previous one did under former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

The ground game has struggled this preseason – which could be a concern considering the Bucs finished last in rushing yards last season -- but the screen game has improved from where it was a year ago.

Penalties have also been a problem with rookies like Cody Mauch expected to step into starting roles in the remade offensive line, but getting behind chains could impact how this offense goes and the risks Mayfield may have to take. There’s also Ryan Jensen, the Bucs' Pro Bowl center who may not be ready to start the season as he continues to recover from a knee injury from last season.

Mayfield still stands optimistic though, as he calls the growth of the offense "tremendous."

“When it comes to the run game -- you guys saw some of the screens and stuff we accomplished last week,” Mayfield said. "Guys are really understanding the objective when we call certain plays -- ‘what’s the scheme we’re trying to get accomplished?’ And they’re executing it. So the improvements have been unreal. And so now it’s just time to go out and execute and play fast."

The Bucs also will have to overcome the loss of No. 3 wide receiver Russell Gage, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury this week, but the emergence of rookies Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett, along with Deven Thompkins, could help fill the void.

"We’ve learned the system," Mayfield said. "Now, it’s time to adjust on the fly based on coverages and defenses and just play fast.”