          NFL Nation

          Pyrotechnics machine catches fire on field before Colts vs. Titans

          7:04 AM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans wanted to come out on fire before their clash with the division rival Colts on Sunday. It took a little more literal meaning just before player introductions at Nissan Stadium.

          One of the pyrotechnics machines used during player introductions caught on fire. The fire occurred after the Titans welcomed former players back to the field to celebrate the retirement of the jerseys of Eddie George and Steve McNair.

          One of the units the flames erupt from went off, shooting the flames horizontally instead of vertically. Fortunately, no one was standing in the path of the flames when it malfunctioned. The staff at Nissan Stadium rushed to the unit and doused it with fire extinguishers while that corner of the field was evacuated. Nobody was injured.

          The area where the accident happened was off the field in the corner of the end zone, where the Titans come out of the tunnel. The machine was covered with sand.

