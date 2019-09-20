Titans' offensive line embarrassed by Jaguars in prime-time defeat

Corey Davis hauls in a Marcus Mariota pass with one hand, and a Derrick Henry punch-in later caps off the drive to put the Titans on the board late. (0:40)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Tennessee Titans continued to play lifeless football, and this time they did it in front of a national audience and lost their second game in a row to a division opponent.

Marcus Mariota was sacked nine times on Thursday night as the Jaguars' defensive line dominated the Titans in a 20-7 loss.

Marcus Mariota completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 304 yards. The fact that he was able to do so is astonishing considering how badly the offensive line was dominated. Penalties (nine for 101 yards) didn't help, either. Instead of rebounding from a tough Week 2 loss to the Colts, the Titans (1-2) now find themselves reeling.

Marcus Mariota, who was sacked nine times, struggled to get the Titans' offense moving vs. the Jaguars. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Describe the game in two words: Dumpster fire. The Titans couldn't get much of anything going against the Jaguars. The offense managed to score only one touchdown.

Pivotal play: The Titans kept their opponent from scoring on the opening drive for the first time this season. However, Adoree' Jackson promptly got the Jaguars back on course when he muffed a punt at the Titans' 7-yard line. Jacksonville capitalized right away when Gardner Minshew found a wide-open James O'Shaughnessy for a touchdown.

Troubling trend: Sacks. The Browns and Colts each got Mariota four times in the first two games of the season before the Jaguars went wild Thursday. The sacks were on the offensive line in Week 3. Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell had his way with Jamil Douglas, Ben Jones and anyone else who was in his path, recording three sacks on the night. Rookie pass-rusher Josh Allen had two sacks, and overpowered Jack Conklin most of the night. The offensive linemen, specifically Douglas, must do some soul-searching, because if they continue to play like this, Mariota won't last.

QB breakdown: Mariota struggled, but he was under constant duress. There were a few standout passes, highlighted by a 47-yard completion to Tajae Sharpe, who beat Jalen Ramsey. Mariota stood tall in the pocket and stared down the barrel of the pass rush to deliver throws to Delanie Walker that led to first downs. He and Walker almost connected for a touchdown in the third quarter, but the pass was tipped. Mariota wasn't the issue Thursday; trying to block Campbell was.