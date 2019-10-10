A.J. Brown hand-delivers prize jersey to local student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown is rapidly becoming a fan favorite thanks to his big-play ability. Now he's getting noticed off the field as well. Brown personally delivered a No. 11 jersey to a local high school student to show appreciation for his good grades.

"I was really impressed by his grades," Brown told ESPN. "Being that young, he could be out there doing anything. Him being focused and doing that."

A.J. Brown keeping his word on a promise to a local student. #TitansCommunity



Good grades = Meet up with A.J. Brown 💙



(📸 @Brown1arthur) pic.twitter.com/4M6C7X2AUX — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 10, 2019

Education has always been important to Brown, who was a general studies major with an emphasis in education, journalism, and legal studies at Ole Miss. He got the idea of a jersey giveaway after the NFLPA sent him one of his own jerseys. Since he already has plenty of those, he figured it would be cool to recognize a local student for his or her scholastic achievements. He invited the fans that were watching his live Instagram feed to send him their grades via direct message.

While he was live on Instagram, Brown called random people on his feed, and the lucky recipient was Dominique Davis, a student-athlete who plays basketball at Martin Luther King High School in Nashville.

"I wanted to surprise them and pop up to their house," Brown said. "They were shocked. He was going crazy when I came."