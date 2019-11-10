Ryan Tannehill's best moment as a Titan leads to comeback win

Ryan Tannehill connects with Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 35-32 lead over the Chiefs. (0:21)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ryan Tannehill saved his best effort for last. The Tennessee Titans offense took over on their own 39-yard line down by five points with 1:21 left in the game, and the quarterback orchestrated a masterful drive.

Tannehill scrambled for 18 yards on the first play. Then he found Anthony Firkser for a 20-yard gain and capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Humphries to take the lead with: 17 seconds left.

Ryan Tannehill drove the Titans down the field for the deciding score in less than a minute. AP Photo/James Kenney

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense went down swinging, though. They got the ball down the field to set up a 52-field attempt by Harrison Butker, but it was blocked, and Josh Kalu recovered it to seal the 35-32 Titans win.

Tennessee benefited from an outstanding performance by Derrick Henry. Entering the game, the Chiefs were giving up 139 rushing yards per game. Henry finished with 23 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Describe the game in two words: Holy cow. A botched Chiefs field goal attempt set up the Titans' final drive, which covered 61 yards in less than a minute.

Buy on a breakout performance: Henry isn't normally a player who is mentioned in a breakout situation, but his 68-yard touchdown run was his first carry this season that resulted in a gain of 40 yards or more. The Chiefs game was an example of why the Titans need to revolve their offense around Henry.

Troubling trend: Giving up big plays in the fourth quarter continues to hamper the Titans' defense. On Sunday, Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a 63-yard touchdown with 11:54 to go in the game. Last week, it was Christian McCaffrey's 58-yard touchdown run.

Pivotal defensive play: Rashaan Evans gave the Titans their first lead when he picked up a Damien Williams fumble and returned it 53 yards for the touchdown. David Long Jr. forced the fumble. The Chiefs had a 10-7 lead and were driving before Williams fumble. The touchdown was the first fumble recovery return for a score by the Titans since Week 16 of the 2017 season against the Rams. Evans' touchdown breathed life into what was up until that point a flat crowd at Nissan Stadium.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Henry was clocked at 21.27 mph on his 68-yard touchdown run. It was his fastest time this season. His previous high was 20.93 mph.