Derrick Henry's big plays keep Titans in AFC South playoff hunt

Derrick Henry bursts out of the backfield and fends off Jarrod Wilson with a series of stiff-arms en route to a 74-yard score. (0:37)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Making Derrick Henry a focal point could pay off down the stretch for the Tennessee Titans.

Henry exploded for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to fuel Tennessee to a 42-20 win over the Jaguars. Breaking big plays is becoming a habit for Henry against the Jaguars, who had a 99-yard TD run against Jacksonville last season. Coming into this week, Jacksonville had given up a league-high five runs of 40 yards or more.

Henry had a 74-yard touchdown run on Sunday, one of two scores on the day. Since 2017, Henry leads the NFL with the most scrimmage touchdowns of 65 yards or more (7). As the Titans gear up for a playoff run, Henry will be the catalyst.

Derrick Henry had touchdown runs of 74 yards and 7 yards in Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Buy on a breakout performance: Harold Landry posted a sack in his fourth consecutive game. Landry is establishing himself as a legitimate threat to disrupt the quarterback in his second season. He is becoming more confident as a pass-rusher, according to outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen. "I think he is playing with more confidence. It's gradually been building, and now he knows he can impact the game. He's taking the approach to make sure he does it. The biggest thing with him is his confidence going into a game."

QB breakdown: Ryan Tannehill accounted for four touchdowns on the day -- two rushing, two passing -- and finished with 259 yards passing and a 155.8 passer rating.

Bold prediction for next week: Henry will rush for 100 yards or more for the third consecutive game against the Colts. Indianapolis is averaging 97 rushing yards allowed per game.

Pivotal play: Henry blew the game open and broke the Jaguars' back with his 74-yard run. At the time, the Titans were up 14-3. Darren Bates forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Henry punched it in for a 7-yard touchdown on the next play. Per Elias Sports Bureau data, that's the third-shortest span between touchdowns by any player in a game since the 1970 merger. The last player to do so that quickly was LaDainian Tomlinson against the Bengals in 2006 (15 seconds).

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Henry covered a total of 86.43 yards on his 74-yard run. He reached a top speed of 20.6 mph during the run.