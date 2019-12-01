Titans' special-teams unit seals the deal in crucial win over Colts

Dane Cruikshank breaks through the line to block Adam Vinatieri's field goal attempt, and Tye Smith scoops it up and returns it 63 yards for the Titans touchdown. (0:15)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans pulled off another late-game triumph thanks to an outstanding performance against the Indianapolis Colts in a 31-17 win.

Fourth-quarter heroics by the special-teams unit sealed the deal for Tennessee. Dane Cruikshank found a way to get into the backfield and block an Adam Vinatieri field goal that would have given the Colts a 20-17 lead. Tye Smith picked it up and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to make the score 24-17 with 5:02 left.

Logan Ryan then intercepted Jacoby Brissett on the Colts' next possession. The Titans finished Indianapolis off shortly after on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kalif Raymond.

The Titans faced a 10-point deficit at one point in the game. The last time the Titans trailed by 10 points had been in Week 10 against the Chiefs. They managed to come back and win 35-32. Ironically, that game was sealed by a blocked field goal by Joshua Kalu with seconds left in the game. Tennessee now has control of its playoff hopes and possibly the AFC South division, with games against the Oakland Raiders along with two clashes with the Houston Texans this month.

Promising trend: Derrick Henry continues to fuel the Titans' offense when they need it the most. Henry's 34-yard gain fueled a crucial touchdown drive to answer the Colts' opening score in the second half. Henry's performance resulted in his seventh career game with more than 100 rushing yards and at least one touchdown. That's the fourth-most in Titans history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Henry gained over 100 yards on the ground for the third consecutive game. The Titans saw Henry blow up for over 500 yards rushing last December. His 149 yards in this game gives him a good start to this December.

QB breakdown: Tannehill was efficient as a passer. His best series came on the second drive of the game for the Titans. Tannehill made three tight-window throws to Anthony Firkser, Corey Davis and A.J. Brown for a total of 40 yards. He led Adam Humphries perfectly on an out-breaking route that was caught in time to turn upfield and into the end zone. The Colts managed to get constant pressure on Tannehill. But Tannehill came up with a huge play in the fourth quarter, when he worked a play-action pass to Raymond for the 40-yard, game-sealing touchdown. Tannehill was sacked six times but completed 17 of his 22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Pivotal plays: Down by three points, the Titans got a crucial turnover when Harold Landry looped inside and pressured Brissett, causing him to make a careless throw in the middle of the field. Kevin Byard came up with an interception and returned it to the Colts' 14-yard line. Tennessee tied things up at 17-17 shortly after thanks to a 31-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. Also, Cruikshank's blocked field goal, and Smith's resulting touchdown, gave the Titans their first lead.

Bold prediction for next week: Although Henry has carried the offense for the past three weeks, Ryan Tannehill will pass for 300 yards against the Raiders.