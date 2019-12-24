Titans' Ryan Tannehill has much to prove in must-win game vs. Texans

Ryan Tannehill discusses the importance of Derrick Henry and how it will be nice for him to play next week after sitting out in Week 16. (0:26)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are 1-3 against playoff teams in 2019 and 0-2 the past two weeks. The "do-or-die" Week 17 game against the Houston Texans sets up a perfect opportunity for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to show the front office that he should be the signal-caller both now and in the future.

If the Titans beat the division-rival Texans (10-5) on Sunday in the season finale (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), they will punch their ticket to the playoffs as a wild card.

"It's a big game for everyone," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "Ryan continues to do his job and help us find ways to win. I think there are things that we will take out of yesterday that are really positive, like most of the other players. There are things that we have to take away that we have to get fixed next week."

As the saying goes, "Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games." There aren't many regular-season games that are bigger than the scenario facing Tannehill and the Titans. Based on comments from coach Bill O'Brien, the Texans could play their starters next week.

"I think anytime we take the field, based on what we’re all about, our program, and what we’re trying to do here and we’ve tried to build here for six years is we’re about trying to win," O'Brien said. "It’s all about the game. Trying to win games."

But there's a chance that the Texans could rest their starters if the Kansas City Chiefs lock up the No. 3 seed with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a 1 p.m. ET game on Sunday.

Tannehill offered his opinion on what needs to happen for the Titans to win the rematch against Houston.

"I think we’ve got to start faster. But then sustain that momentum and just keep it rolling. Be consistent throughout the game. Obviously, you’re not going to score every drive, but you just want to be consistent, move the football and execute," Tannehill said Sunday during his postgame news conference.

After Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints -- in which the team was without the services of running back Derrick Henry, who ranks No. 3 in the league in rushing (1,329 yards) -- Tannehill's record as a starter with the Titans fell to 6-3 since he took over for Marcus Mariota. Henry will suit up on Sunday, but it's up to Tannehill to lead the Titans to a victory on the road. That's what franchise quarterbacks are paid to do.

Tannehill has played a key role in helping turn Tennessee's season around. After four games with Tannehill leading the way, the Titans went from the 19th-ranked red zone offense to the NFL's best. That's a spot they still hold, with a 73% success rate.

Statistically, Tannehill is among the league's top quarterbacks. His 9.56 yards per attempt and total quarterback rating (116.5) are both tops in the NFL. He's also third in the league, with a 70.7% completion rate. Although the overall stats look good, a stellar performance against the Texans would factor heavily into Tannehill's quest to land his second lucrative contract.

General manager Jon Robinson has to decide this offseason whether the Titans want to commit beyond 2019 to Tannehill, who will be a free agent. The Titans aren't in position to draft an instant starter at quarterback. Tannehill could be the bridge to the next franchise quarterback -- or he could show that he can be more.

While with the Miami Dolphins in 2016, Tannehill helped the team to an 8-5 record before missing the last three games due to a partially torn ACL. The Dolphins finished with a 10-6 record and made it to the wild-card round of the playoffs. But due to his injury, Tannehill had to watch the wild-card game from the sideline -- and that's the closest he has come to the playoffs.

The upcoming matchup with the Texans offers Tannehill a playoff-like game, according to left tackle Taylor Lewan.

"This is our playoffs," Lewan said.

Added Vrabel, "The playoffs have started essentially for us because when you get into any kind of playoff when you win, you move on to the next step. When you lose, you’re done. I think that’s really where we’re at right now."