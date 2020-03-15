Tennessee Titans' 2020 NFL free-agent signings: Ryan Tannehill cashes in on rebound season

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2020 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from Bill Barnwell. The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, which means free-agent signings can be made official after that. The first round of the 2020 NFL draft begins April 23.

Here's a breakdown of every 2020 NFL free-agent signing by the Tennessee Titans, and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is reportedly coming back to Nashville on a four-year, $118 million deal. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback

The Titans have agreed on a four-year deal with Tannehill that will pay him up to $118 million, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Darlington. The deal, which has an average annual value of $29.5 million, includes $62 million fully guaranteed, the source told Darlington.

What it means: Ryan Tannehill returns to the Titans, where he'll look to continue his success from the second half of the 2019 season. Tannehill seemed to have a firm grasp of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme and did an outstanding job making checks at the line of scrimmage. He was a more efficient player in Tennessee than his previous seasons with the Miami Dolphins as shown by his league-leading 117.5 quarterback rating.

What's the risk: While Tannehill experienced a career resurgence with the Titans, the sample size was limited to 13 games (10 in the regular season and three in the playoffs). There's always a chance he reverts back to the mediocre play that plagued him in Miami. Tannehill also missed eight games due to injury in the two seasons before coming to the Titans. If Tannehill doesn't sustain the success he had in 2019, the Titans will be hamstrung with a sizable cash investment.