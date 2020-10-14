Ryan Tannehill, Titans overcome layoff to hand Bills first loss of season

Ryan Tannehill throws three touchdowns and rushes for one as the Titans stay undefeated with a 42-16 win over the Bills. (1:10)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Not being able to practice for two weeks after a coronavirus outbreak didn't seem to affect the Tennessee Titans, who rolled past the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on Tuesday night.

The Titans won the battle of undefeated teams and gives them a 4-0 record for the first time in 2008, when they started with 10 straight victories en route to a 13-3 record. This is the second time in franchise history the Titans have started with a 4-0 record.

Derrick Henry continued to make his mark in the Titans' record book as he rushed for two touchdowns, tying him with Eddie George for the third most by a player in his first five seasons in Titans franchise history. It was Henry's ninth game with multiple rushing TDs since 2018, second most in the NFL behind Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II (10).

Tennessee missed six days of practice after its facility was shut down on Sep. 29 due to a COVID-19 outbreak that left 24 players and staff members infected. The Titans returned to the building last Saturday and had three days of walk-through practices to get ready for Buffalo.

Ryan Tannehill tossed three TD passes and ran for a fourth in the Titans' rout of the Bills on Tuesday. AP Photo/Wade Payne

Pivotal play: Malcolm Butler was able to corral a Josh Allen pass that bounced off of Bills receiver Andre Roberts ' hands for an interception. Butler returned the ball to Buffalo's 16-yard line. The interception was only the second Allen has thrown this season. Two plays later Ryan Tannehill found A.J. Brown for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 7-0 lead.

QB breakdown: Despite only having four wideouts active for the game, Tannehill found ways to make the passing game go. He completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts for 195 yards and three touchdowns. All three of Tannehill's touchdown passes came against the blitz.

In the first half, Tannehill found success throwing short making the most of what the defense gave him. He was 12-for-15 for 119 yards when throwing fewer than 15 yards downfield but also added a 16-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Tannehill added a 10-yard touchdown run in the first half as well.

The confidence and quick decision making that Tannehill has played with since coming to Tennessee was on display when he threw a strike to Jonnu Smith for a 4-yard touchdown. He now has nine touchdown passes in the red zone this season. Tannehill also pitched in with four timely scrambles that led to 42 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Breakout performance: A.J. Brown returned after being out for two games. Brown and Tannehill connected for a 16-yard touchdown on Tennessee's second play on offense to give them a 7-0 lead. The Bills had veteran cornerback Josh Norman shadow Brown, but that plan failed. Brown finished with seven receptions on nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Bold prediction for next week: Brown will continue where he left off and have a field day against the Houston Texans. Look for him to have his first 100-yard receiving game of the year and chip in with a couple of touchdown receptions.