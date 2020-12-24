How bad is Will Compton's haircut that Titans jokingly added him to injury list?

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton is always up for a good joke.

He set himself up for one when he reported to the Titans' facility with a "Shelby-style" haircut (a reference to the TV show "Peaky Blinders," which takes place in the early 1900s). The Titans' social media team decided to have some fun with it, jokingly posting that Compton should be placed on the injury report -- with his status for the weekend listed as doubtful -- because his haircut was just that bad.

Compton said on social media that he's going to add to his "William Shelby" look by wearing a "Peaky Blinders" suit that he picked up as well.