With 20 pending free agents, Titans face tough free-agent decision on Jayon Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Colts QB Andrew Luck scanned the field as he got under center. The stakes were high in this 2018 Week 17 clash with the Tennessee Titans where the winner would advance to the postseason. Down 14-0, the Titans were desperate for a big play, and linebacker Jayon Brown delivered.

Brown stepped into the passing lane to intercept an errant pass from Luck and returned it for a touchdown. The Titans got another potential game-changing play from Brown on their next defensive series when he forced Colts RB Marlon Mack to fumble and then recovered it. The Titans ended up losing 33-17, but Brown finished with nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defensed and the two turnovers.

"I have a lot of big playmaking ability for sure," Brown said recently. "I am a game-changer. I just have to keep going. For me, it's just about being a guy the team can count on to make a big play in clutch situations."

The Titans will have a tough decision to make on Brown, who is one of the 20 Titans players set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts in March. The Titans are projected to have less than $5 million in salary cap space, so it will be difficult trying to figure out which players to re-sign. The biggest names -- aside from Brown -- include wide receiver Corey Davis, tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerback Desmond King and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Brown has been one of the Titans' most consistent defensive players since becoming a full-time starter three years ago. The fifth-year linebacker, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Titans in 2017, has posted 278 tackles, eight sacks (six in 2018), four forced fumbles and three interceptions in three years as a starter.

Titans GM Jon Robinson is well aware of Brown's versatility and playmaking ability.

"I think that he’s a really instinctive player. He’s good in zone coverage, he’s good in man coverage. He’s been disruptive as a blitzer for us," Robinson said on Tuesday. "He’s kind of this -- I don’t want to say new age of linebacker -- but just kind of this undersized, productive player who relies on his instincts, his speed, and his ability to match players.

"If you can take a target away that the quarterback is going to throw to, then the quarterback has got to hold the ball longer and it gives you a chance to get there and rush. He’s been a good player for us."

Jayon Brown has been a playmaker over his four seasons with the Titans. Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Titans gave up an average of 5.6 yards per play when Brown was on the field last season. That number jumped to 6.3 yards when he wasn't. In the 10 games that Brown played in, the Titans allowed 389 yards per game. Tennessee allowed 414 yards per game in the six games he did not participate in.

A lot of attention is being paid to the Titans' anemic pass rush (19 sacks in 2020) -- and rightfully so. However, as Robinson pointed out, there are other ways to impact the quarterback. Having a match player like Brown who can cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield helps, too.

Take Super Bowl LV, for example. While the Buccaneers' front four were harassing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David were patrolling the second level of the defense helping keep tight end Travis Kelce out of the end zone.

Like White, Brown wears the green dot on his helmet, which designates him as the player who calls the defensive plays in the huddle. Brown feels he can have a similar impact for the Titans or whatever team he may end up with if he's not back in Tennessee next season.

"They both make plays in the backfield and have coverage ability," Brown said of White and David. "Overall, they are really good linebackers. I believe I have the same traits. I feel I can fit into any scheme because, in our defense, we mix it up from 3-4 to 4-3, depending on the needs for each week."

Looking at how Brown compares to inside linebackers who recently signed deals, it’s reasonable to expect Brown to get in the range of four years for $56 million.

What deal can Jayon Brown expect? Here is how Brown stacks up against other linebackers who have recently signed new deals. All stats are from 2017-20. Player Deal Signed Tackles TFL Sacks QB hits INTs FF Corey Littleton, OAK 3 yrs, $35.2M 2020 377 24 8.5 14 6 3 Myles Jack, JAX 4 yrs, $57M 2019 381 15 6 13 6 2 Shaq Thompson, CAR 4 yrs, $54.2M 2019 364 27 8.5 18 0 4 Zach Cunningham, HOU 4 yrs, $58M 2020 503 22 6.5 11 1 4 Jayon Brown, TEN ? FA 330 17 9.5 18 3 4

If the Titans decide to go in a different direction, they'll have plenty options in both free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.

David would sit at the top of the group of free-agent inside linebackers if the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't re-sign him. Having just completed another outstanding season, David is in line for the largest contract for an inside 'backer this season.

Buffalo Bills free agent Matt Milano is another option. He would likely command a contract similar to what Brown would be able to fetch as a free agent. The Titans would be wise to go with the player they already have in their building.

As for the draft, the Titans could go with a player such as LSU's Jabril Cox or North Carolina's Chazz Surratt. At 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, Cox is a solid matchup option against the pass, but he also has outstanding sideline-to-sideline range against the run. Surratt showed how much of an all-around player he is by finishing last season with 91 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Third-year Titans linebacker David Long is another option. He stepped in for Brown after Brown suffered a season-ending elbow injury last November.

No matter what Brown's future holds, he made it clear that he'd like to remain with Tennessee.

"It would be huge staying with the Titans for another however-many years. I've grown to love the city," Brown said. "The team drafted me, I know the system, know what's expected of me and love the fan base. There's a lot of comfort."