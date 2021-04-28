Could the Titans spend a top pick on a right tackle two years in a row?

Field Yates says not having an NFL combine is making it harder for scouts to fully gauge players' potential for the upcoming draft. (0:47)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A year ago, the Tennessee Titans thought they had their offensive line set for years to come. General manager Jon Robinson's decision to use the 29th pick to select Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson was supposed to give Tennessee a long-term starter at right tackle. In addition, they re-signed tackle Dennis Kelly to a three-year, $21 million deal last March.

Much has changed since then.

Wilson is no longer in the NFL after playing only four snaps as a rookie and getting traded, while Kelly is a free agent after being released by the Titans in March.

The Titans didn't sit on their hands in free agency, signing Kendall Lamm to a two-year, $6.8 million deal and re-signing tackle Ty Sambrailo to a one-year, $1.9 million contract.

But coach Mike Vrabel hasn't exactly handed the right tackle job to Lamm or Sambrailo.

"We like to have guys earn positions and try to make the competition there. Excited to bring Ty back, excited to add Kendall, as guys that have played multiple positions. Like their versatility in how they play those positions, can play either tackle," Vrabel said. "I would say two guys that can play both sides, as well as probably Ty [can] kick inside and play a guard spot."

If the Titans see Sambrailo and Lamm as depth players, they'll need to strongly consider taking a player who can take hold of the right tackle position in this week's NFL draft (April 29-May 1, ESPN/ESPN App).

"I think that ... there’s certainly some players at the tackle position that are worthy of first-round picks. We’ll just kind of see how it goes, how those guys come off the board," Robinson said when asked about taking a tackle early.

The Titans have four picks in the top 100, including two in the third round. Here's a look at a few Day 1 and Day 2 options for the Titans in the draft:

6-foot-5, 322 pounds | Virginia Tech

Darrisaw is viewed mostly as a left tackle. But so was the Titans' No. 8 overall pick in 2016, Jack Conklin, who started 57 games in four seasons at right tackle before leaving as a free agent in 2020. Darrisaw's calling card is his athleticism which allows him to take on agile pass-rushers and make any block in the running game, especially on outside zone runs. There is more to Darrisaw than just athleticism. His violent hands allow him to be a dominant blocker as well.

The switch from left to right tackle could be bumpy. But once Darrisaw gets everything in order he could become a bookend tackle who would be well worth a late-first-round pick.

Teven Jenkins could plug right into the Titans' hole at right tackle. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

6-foot-6, 317 pounds | Oklahoma State

Jenkins is a big, nasty lineman who brings an aggressive mindset to blocking that would mesh well with the Titans' run-first approach. He is always more than willing to bury the man that he's assigned to block. Jenkins is also athletic enough to make blocks at the second level of the defense, which is essential for a team like the Titans that employs a steady dose of zone blocking in its rushing attack.

Having played most of his snaps at right tackle, Jenkins has the necessary experience to be a plug-and-play addition on the right side of Tennessee's offense. But some teams project him as a guard. It will require a first-round pick to secure Jenkins' services.

Spencer Brown

6-foot-8, 311 pounds | Northern Iowa

Brown would settle in at right tackle after playing the position exclusively at Northern Iowa. He's best when asked to block on the move thanks to the natural athleticism that was further developed as a standout basketball and baseball player in high school. At 6-foot-8, Brown will have to work on keeping his pad level low and will require some development, which would likely mean he won't be a starter to open the season.

Brown's upside would still warrant a selection in the second or third round because teams will love his physical ability. The Titans could select Brown and bring him along similarly to what they did with 2019 third-round pick Nate Davis, who has started every game at right guard since Week 4 of his rookie season.

6-foot-6, 306 pounds | Notre Dame

Eichenberg is the latest in a long line of outstanding Notre Dame offensive linemen. He started three seasons, mostly at left tackle, which has allowed him to see many defensive schemes and fronts. Notre Dame asked him to execute a variety of blocking schemes, which bodes well for his transition to the NFL. If the Titans selected Eichenberg, he would be expected to become an impact blocker for the rushing attack. His vast experience at Notre Dame should make him well-prepared to challenge for a starting spot at right tackle in training camp.

6-foot-5, 305 pounds | East Carolina

Teams like Smith because of his tremendous length and athleticism. He also has 35-inch arms and an 85-inch wingspan. As a former wrestler, Smith is well-versed in how to win the leverage game. He played mostly left tackle and some guard in college, which showcased his solid footwork. Smith is more of a long-term developmental player who could likely be had with one of the Titans' selections in the third round.