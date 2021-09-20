Ryan Tannehill and Julio Jones' chemistry heats up in Week 2 for Titans

Turron Davenport breaks down the performance of Derrick Henry as the Titans pull off a win. (0:59)

SEATTLE -- Ryan Tannehill's eyes were focused on Julio Jones when the Tennessee Titans quarterback saw the team's biggest offseason acquisition in years streaking down the field.

A run fake set the play in motion, and Tannehill launched a high-arching pass to the 10-year veteran wide receiver that showed he still has the necessary acceleration to go get the ball.

Jones hit a top speed of 20.9 mph on the play -- fourth fastest of any Titan last week, according to NFL Next Gen Stats -- that resulted in a 51-yard completion and set up a 30-yard field goal by Randy Bullock in the first half of Sunday's 33-30 win over the Seattle Seahawks. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

"For me, it just comes down to working one day at a time to get better and be on the same page," Jones said when asked about the chemistry he has brewing with Tannehill.

"We saw it every week," Titans coach Mike Vrabel added.

The 51-yard completion is a perfect example of Tannehill and Jones getting on the same page. Tannehill said the big play came after they made an adjustment on the sideline from something they saw in the previous series.

Entering the season, one of the biggest questions for the Titans was whether the two got enough time to develop necessary chemistry to make the passing game dangerous enough to punish teams that focus on stopping the run. Follow the NFL all season long Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index rankings »

More NFL coverage »

The season opener last week against the Arizona Cardinals showed signs that the two were still a work in progress. Tannehill targeted Jones six times, resulting in three receptions for 29 yards.

Things were much more efficient against the Seahawks. Jones had 102 receiving yards in the first half alone. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it was the first such performance for Jones since Week 12 in 2017.

The performance marked a milestone for Jones. It was his 59th career game with more than 100 receiving yards, tying him with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver -- and Hall of Famer -- Marvin Harrison for third all time.

Jones also passed Jason Witten for 19th in all-time receiving yards (13,053) on Sunday.

Another good performance in Week 3 against Harrisons' Colts would put Jones in sole possession of third place after he finished with six catches for 128 yards on eight targets Sunday. One incompletion was a drop, while the other was a 6-yard pass in the back of the end zone for what initially appeared to be a touchdown.

The play was overturned because Jones was not able to keep his heel in bounds after skying in the air to make the catch. Although the touchdown didn't stand, the play was a display of the trust that Tannehill has in Jones.

"Once I saw him make those plays, I felt he was brewing and it was going to be a good day for him," Tannehill said. "When you see a guy making plays like that, where it's tight coverage and there's not a big window, it's a trust throw. For him to go get it, your guy makes the play, and it builds that trust. You get in that situation again and feel strongly about giving him a chance to get the ball."

Sunday's game offered a taste of what Titans general manager Jon Robinson envisioned when he sent a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Now the two will look to pick up where they left off when they return to Nissan Stadium on Sunday.