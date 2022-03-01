Four prospects to watch at the combine for the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans enter the upcoming season with a variety of roster holes to fill in order to achieve their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

However, the 20 pending unrestricted free agents and a handful of possible roster cuts create the starting point for the offseason hurdles that the Titans have to strategically navigate to build a championship team.

The Titans may find themselves in need of a pass-rusher if they aren't able to re-sign outside linebacker Harold Landry III. There may be change along the offensive line as well if free-agent center Ben Jones isn't retained or if the Titans decide to release left guard Rodger Saffold III to clear up salary-cap space.

The combine, which kicked off this week, is a big part of the evaluation process. NFL teams will have the opportunity to get an extensive, up-close look at the top prospects. Some players will help themselves during the field drills while others will have things to clear up during the interview process.

Here are four players who could help themselves at the scouting combine and emerge as a target for Tennessee in the draft:

Losing Jonnu Smith to free agency hurt the Titans more than they anticipated last season. Tennessee tried to employ a combination of Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt at tight end. The trio combined for a total of eight touchdowns, the same amount that Smith alone had in 2020.

Smith was a Swiss Army knife who lined up everywhere and even took handoffs. He caused matchup problems and was a primary target in the red zone. Unearthing a player who has a similar skill set is critical.

Okonkwo's versatility allowed Maryland to employ him in multiple spots across the formation and create mismatches in the passing game. Like Smith, Okonkwo was given opportunities to run the ball and has a 54-yard touchdown run on his resume.

Okonkwo played in the slot, out wide, on the wing, out of the backfield and more. The combine will give Okonkwo an opportunity to show off the athleticism that resulted in 52 receptions for 447 yards and 5 touchdowns. If Okonkwo runs a fast 40 time, he could rocket up draft boards.

Maryland's Chigoziem Okonkwo is an intriguing prospect at tight end for the Tennessee Titans because of his versatility.

The Titans have shown a tendency to lean more towards bigger receivers recently. But they're desperately in need of playmakers on offense, and despite being listed just under 6-foot, Robinson is one of the more electrifying playmakers in this year's draft class. He posted 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and 7 touchdowns in his lone season at Kentucky after transferring from Nebraska last year.

Finding a game-changing player like Robinson would do wonders for the Titans' offense that needs to add a dynamic slot receiver who can attack opposing defenses vertically. Robinson's ability to turn a short pass into a big gain is an added bonus.

The quickness, speed and agility that Robinson possesses will be on full display in the field workouts. Pay close attention to his results in drills that measure explosiveness, such as the broad jump and vertical.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel was enamored with the size of offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson during combine interviews a couple of years ago. Obviously, that situation didn't work out, which is why Tennessee is still in search of a right tackle.

Vrabel will get another chance to size up a mountain of a man if they meet with Faalele.

Getting an in-person look at Faalele will allow the Titans to better appreciate just how big he is. An offensive lineman of Faalele's stature would be a welcomed presence for Tennessee's physical, run-first offense. Run blocking is Faalele's biggest strength.

Despite the massive size, there are questions regarding Faalele, specifically his movement skills. It'll be important for Faalele to smoothly navigate through the series of drills and tests ahead of the draft.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson's continued quest to find pass-rushers could lead them to take a look at Williams, who racked up 12.5 sacks last season. Williams has the talent to contribute immediately, but teams will need to do their homework because he was suspended after being charged with sexual battery. The charges were dropped and Williams was reinstated in time for his senior year.

A sit down with the Titans during the interview process would give Williams a chance to look them in the face and discuss the off-the-field concerns. The Titans have shown the emotional intelligence that's necessary to assess prospects who have some background issues from the past.

"Is it a mistake or is he a bad person?" Vrabel said of evaluating prospects with baggage. "If it’s a mistake, you try to fix the mistake. If the guy is a bad guy, then you move on."

If the meetings go well and the Titans are confident in Williams' ability to leave the trouble behind, he could be a tremendous value pick.

