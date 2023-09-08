Titans QB Ryan Tannehill enters final year of contract excited to 'attack this season'

Ryan Tannehill explains what it's like having DeAndre Hopkins as a teammate and shares his mindset heading into the final year of his contract with the Titans. (0:45)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- At age 35, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill still feels like he's in good shape and plans to play football well beyond this year, his 12th NFL season. Whether or not those years continue with the Titans remains to be seen.

The Titans moved up in this year's draft to select a quarterback for the second consecutive season, taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 pick. The move came one year after Tennessee sent the 90th and 169th picks to the Las Vegas Raiders to select Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at No. 86 in 2022.

"We've been down this road before, so it's definitely a little bit of deja vu," Tannehill said right after the draft.

Seeing the team choose a possible replacement two seasons in a row could create sticky situations for some organizations. But Tannehill has taken on mentoring Willis and Levis.

"I've been impressed by how Ryan's handled it," Levis said. "From the moment I got drafted, he was supportive, texted me and let me know he was excited to work with me."

The Titans have been upfront with Tannehill from the start. They made sure he knew they were drafting Levis when they committed to trading up to do so.

Titans brass also made it clear they still wanted him to be the guy this season because he gives Tennessee its best chance to win. The team got a taste of what life could be like without Tannehill when they went 1-4 in the five games that he missed last season because of an ankle injury.

"I'm sure Ryan isn't focused on who we drafted last year or this year," general manager Ran Carthon said. "Ryan's focused on this upcoming season and how he can be the best version of himself for us."

The goal in 2023 is to be the best quarterback he can be for the Titan, knowing he may be displaying to the rest of the league that he's still capable of playing good football beyond this season.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said it has to be tough for Tannehill to "live in both worlds at the same time" because he has to be focused in the moment while also laying the foundation for the future.

"Imagine the mental challenge that is you're trying to play for your teammates and play for every other team," Orlovsky said. "There's gonna be plenty of teams that need a starting quarterback next year."

The future is now for Tannehill as he enters the final season of a four-year, $118 million contract he signed with Tennessee in 2020. Tannehill's 13 touchdown passes was the lowest single-season total since he finished with 12 as a rookie in 2012 -- though his 212 pass attempts was also his third fewest in a season, and his six interceptions was tied for the fewest as well.

Tannehill, the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year, is looking for another bounce-back season.

"I'm excited to go attack this season," Tannehill said. "My mindset is to do everything I can this week to go win this game and keep doing that as the weeks go by so we'll be in good shape."

The group of pass catchers Tannehill has at his disposal rivals the talent level the Titans had in 2020 when he posted a career-high 33 touchdown passes. Second-year receiver Treylon Burks has shown significant signs of growth during training camp. But Burks is working his way back from a sprained LCL.

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is poised for a breakout year after finishing with 32 receptions for 450 yards, three of which were for 40-plus yards -- more than any other tight end in the league.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins, one of the league's top receivers, is the biggest factor. Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.

Hopkins and Tannehill have worked earnestly to establish chemistry. Tannehill said he's admired the way Hopkins has made so many big plays throughout his career and now feels fortunate to be on the other end of the highlights.

Coach Mike Vrabel noticed Tannehill is "locked in and focused" and said he loves the way he communicates with the receivers. Although he stopped short of saying Tannehill has a different approach this season, Vrabel appreciates Tannehill's mindset entering the year.

"I love where his attitude is," Vrabel said. "I'm excited about his season and him playing quarterback for us."

It all starts Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) when the Titans face the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

"You gotta attack each and every day like it's your last," Tannehill said. "Then you live with what the results are at the end."