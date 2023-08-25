Titans' Landry ready to return, show why he's one of the highest-paid LBs

Turron Davenport reacts to Treylon Burks' lateral collateral ligament injury and its impact on the Titans. (0:51)

How will the Titans fill the void while Treylon Burks is out? (0:51)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III flashed a big smile as he emerged from the locker room and jogged onto the field for the start of training camp last month.

It was an exciting time for all of the Titans. But for Landry it was different.

Landry hadn't taken the field for practice since he tore the ACL in his right knee on Sep. 1, right before the season began.

"I'm ecstatic to be back," Landry said. "Being away from the game as long as I have, you start to appreciate what it's like just coming out here on the practice field."

Best of NFL Nation • Joe Burrow masters art of setback

• 3 Bills questions before cutdown day

• Titans' Landry ready for big return

• Packers' Clifford earns Love's trust

• Will Seattle turn to undrafted rookie WR?

• Denver's McLaughlin doing the work

Friday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots could be when Landry returns to the field in an actual game. Titans coach Mike Vrabel hinted at the possibly of playing Landry when he was asked about starters who could see time after joint practices with the Patriots were canceled this week.

Vrabel and Landry will devise a plan after meeting this week to figure out what they need to see to get ready for the season opener on Sep. 10 at the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The fact that Landry has practiced continuously without a brace on his knee is a great sign that he is well on his way back to being on the field, and the Titans are hoping he can be the pass-rusher who led the team with a career-high 12 sacks in 2021.

Landry was the first Titan to post double-digit sacks since Brian Orakpo had 10.5 in 2015, and his 12 sacks were tied for the eighth highest in franchise history with Kyle Vanden Bosch.

Last season, Denico Autry led the team with eight sacks and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had 7.5, but the team finished tied for 18th with 39 sacks, as opposed to tied for ninth in 2021 with 43.

Landry's path back from the injury involved an intense rehab process over the past 11 months. He stayed in Nashville during the offseason and did full-speed workouts to get ready for training camp.

It was a roller coaster for Landry. At times he felt like he wasn't progressing, but then he'd make big jumps in working his way back.

He consulted with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and former Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, who both went through the rigorous process after they suffered torn ACLs, as well.

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III missed the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Denny Simmons/USA TODAY Sports

"I tried to help him understand that everything he's going through is normal," Tannehill said, "and it's going to get brighter down the road."

Throughout the process, Landry thought about how San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa tore his ACL in 2020 but came back the following season and posted 15.5 sacks.

"My expectations are high," Landry said. "Nick Bosa is a guy that continuously came into my head. He came back and balled out the way he did."

Now Landry said he doesn't think about the knee, and all signs point to him being back on the field for the start of the season. Landry says he feels stronger, faster and more explosive. His focus is simply on improving as a player and coming back with a vengeance.

He used the time off to work on developing better hand usage during special teams periods by doing drills that have him catching tennis balls with assistant outside linebackers coach Lori Locust. Then he'd do boxing drills with outside linebackers coach Ryan Crowe throwing punches at him.

"He's done a phenomenal job of getting back to play," Crow said. "It doesn't even look like he's missed a day."

The final assessment will likely need to involve some live action for Landry. Vrabel would like to see Landry take on some of the cut blocks and other things that can't fully be simulated throughout the course of practice.

"Getting the chance to tackle live, it's been a while since I've done that," Landry said.

Landry had been one of the Titans' most durable players before the injury. He was on the field for 89.5% of the Titans' defensive snaps last season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Titans recognized Landry's value and re-signed him to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with $52.5 million guaranteed last offseason, placing him among the top 10 highest-paid linebackers.

Landry didn't get to show that he was worth the big contract last season, but Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen believes Landry will be ready for the challenge this season.

"You wouldn't know he's missed time with the ACL," Bowen said. "He hasn't missed a beat. I see all the things I saw from him before the injury."