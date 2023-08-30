        <
          Titans rookie QB Will Levis seeing 'a lot better' after corrective eye surgery

          • Turron Davenport, ESPNAug 30, 2023, 04:49 PM ET
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis grew tired of worrying about falling asleep without taking his contact lenses out or fumbling with his glasses, so he took action about his nearsightedness.

          On Wednesday, Levis revealed that he underwent a surgical procedure in June to improve his long-distance vision. The specific type of lenses known as EVO Visian Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO ICL) were implanted into Levis' eyes via a small incision.

          After a brief recovery period, Levis was back in action while the team was off before training camp. Now he says he can see things more clearly when he takes the field.

          "I've been seeing it a lot better in comparison to the spring," Levis said. "Obviously I've had more reps at this level now, but the eyesight is a big part of it."