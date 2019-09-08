Watch: Redskins' Vernon Davis hurdles way to 48-yard TD

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has now scored 63 touchdowns in his NFL career, and it's safe to say few might have been more entertaining than the one he scored on Sunday.

On a third-and-2 from the Eagles' 48-yard line, Davis motioned into the backfield as if he was going to block for Redskins running back Derrius Guice on a run. At the snap, Davis went at a defender as if to block, then headed to the flat. After the catch, he took off down the sideline where he hurdled corner Ronald Darby. The play appeared to be over, except that no one tackled Davis.

He sped down the field for the final 40 yards and the first touchdown of the season. Davis was slowed after the play and lingered at the back of the end zone.