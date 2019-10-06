Colt McCoy can't solve Redskins' woes in ugly loss

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins made it abundantly clear Sunday: Their problems extend way beyond quarterback, and Colt McCoy is not a savior. In truth, these statements were both known before Sunday's 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

But McCoy, making his first start since Dec. 3 last season, struggled against one of the NFL's best defenses, completing 18-of-27 passes for 119 yards and an interception. Redskins coach Jay Gruden, with shaky job security, opted for McCoy over rookie Dwayne Haskins, in large part because the coaching staff felt Haskins just wasn't ready ... and might not be for five or six more weeks. McCoy knows the Redskins' offense well, but that doesn't help when the line can't block. But it's not as if McCoy looked good even when they did.

Troubling trend: The Redskins' offense continues to regress, partly because of injuries but also because of reality. They have a line that started two backups and struggles to protect. They lack a running game, having surpassed 100 yards as a team for the first time all season only because of a 65-yard touchdown run. That's been a huge failure under Gruden and forces the quarterbacks to carry the day. More often than not, they can't. Washington has now scored a combined 25 points over the past three games. The Redskins can change coaches but that won't change what they face over the final 11 games.

QB Breakdown: Much was made of not putting Haskins in for a first start against the Patriots' defense. It's going to be harder to justify sitting him as this season unfolds -- even if they think he's not ready. No one else has proven they should keep the job, either. But it was hardly a good way to return for a veteran such as McCoy. The Patriots pressured McCoy all game with various blitzes or often simply by beating the line. It was ugly. They're in a desperate situation and lack a quarterback capable of helping them run a good offense now. Whether he can do that in future weeks, he was unable to generate anything Sunday.

Silver lining: There were two, kind of: the defensive line and receiver Steven Sims. While the cornerbacks and linebackers continue to struggle in coverage, the line applied consistent pressure. Jonathan Allen, coming off a strong performance against the New York Giants, recorded a sack. The Redskins also helped the line at times by using eight in coverage and causing Tom Brady to hesitate, giving the line an extra second to get home. The line still provides a strong foundation. As for Sims, he provided the lone offensive highlight, a 65-yard touchdown run. He's a young playmaker who will help more once he grasps more of the offense.