Terry McLaurin's huge day fuels Redskins' first win under Bill Callahan

MIAMI -- When the Washington Redskins needed a big play, trying to get their first win, they kept looking for one target: Terry McLaurin. So, from their own 1-yard line late in the game, they found the guy they trust the most.

McLaurin's 32-yard catch gave Washington breathing room when it needed a lot en route to a 17-16 victory against winless Miami -- and first game with interim coach Bill Callahan. It was McLaurin who kept coming up big. He ran a perfect route to score on a 25-yard catch in the second quarter; he added a 33-yard touchdown pass. McLaurin finished with four catches for 100 yards, his second triple-digit yardage game. Because of his route-running and speed he could have had one or two more already. Regardless, he leads rookie receivers with five touchdown catches and has 408 yards receiving in five games. McLaurin did have one drop, but he's the top bright spot in a dismal Washington season. By far.

Sell on a breakout performance: The Redskins were absolutely committed to the run Sunday and they needed to be; they should also continue this trend. Adrian Peterson rushed 23 times for 118 yards and the team finished with 145 yards on the ground. However, it's one thing to do it against the Miami Dolphins and another to do it against the next couple teams on their schedule: San Francisco and Minnesota. The Dolphins could not put any pressure on Washington offensively, allowing the Redskins to stay committed. It'll take another week against a good team before convincing anyone it's a good idea to buy on this run game.

Promising trend: There were two, starting with the fact there were no offensive penalties for the first time this season. The Redskins entered the game having had the third most accepted penalties in the league and did finish with five Sunday. But a bad offense wasn't set back because of self-inflicted wounds. It's a start. Also, the Redskins' defensive front won more of its one-on-one battles up front, leading to five sacks. Four players recorded sacks, with two by Jonathan Allen. The Redskins even blitzed safety Landon Collins for one sack. They lined up Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan next to each other on another pressure and they sent inside linebacker Cole Holcomb off the edge once.

QB Breakdown: Case Keenum completed the three passes he truly needed to, all to McLaurin. But he wasn't always sharp in his first game back as the starter after missing one week with a sprained right foot. Keenum was off-target on a handful of other throws, notably to Chris Thompson that should have resulted in another touchdown. There were others as well, sometimes they were incompletions and other times it resulted in fewer yards after the catch. But a big key for Keenum was not turning the ball over. He only threw 25 passes, and if the Redskins want to have improved play in the final 11 weeks the passing game will have to be sharper.

Pivotal play: The game shockingly came down to a two-point conversion after the Redskins blew a 14-point lead. Any thought that this game could serve as a turnaround should be out the window. They had a chance to put away a winless team and failed to do so. Still, it came down to a two-point conversion after Miami scored a touchdown with six seconds left from Ryan Fitzpatrick -- aka Fitzmagic. But the two-point try -- behind the line of scrimmage -- was dropped. It did not appear as if the runner would have scored anyway, allowing the Redskins to escape with a win.