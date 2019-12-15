Dwayne Haskins' best game of 2019 still can't deliver Redskins a win

Carson Wentz throws into the corner of the end zone for Greg Ward Jr., who outleaps Josh Norman for the Eagles' go-ahead touchdown. (0:29)

LANDOVER, Md. -- It was like old times for quarterback Dwayne Haskins -- except for the final result. With his coach from Ohio State, Urban Meyer, watching from owner Dan Snyder's box, Haskins showed the Washington Redskins what it needed to see: playing his best game as a professional.

However, Haskins' best was not enough for the Redskins in a 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In some ways, Redskins fans got what they wanted: a game in which Haskins played well -- but Washington still lost and therefore didn't hurt its 2020 NFL draft standing. Haskins, in his sixth start, threw for a career-best 261 yards -- with 75 coming on a touchdown pass to another Buckeye, rookie receiver Terry McLaurin. Haskins even ran 23 yards on a speed option for a pivotal first down, leading to an eventual touchdown run by Redskins running back Adrian Peterson.

The Redskins have liked Haskins' competitiveness and poise in the pocket. Sunday, though, they could feel good about how he executed their quick passing game. Haskins has taken some baby steps in his rookie season; he took a slightly bigger step against the Eagles. A strong finish to the 2019 season by Haskins would help the Redskins feel much better entering the offseason.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Redskins' inability to stop the Eagles' run game -- and stop the Eagles on third down. Philadelphia averaged 5.6 yards per carry and for all the improvement Washington has made, its inability to defend the run has hurt all season. The Redskins entered the game 27th in run defense this season -- after thinking they had beefed up that area in the offseason, particularly by signing safety Landon Collins. Meanwhile, the Redskins allowed an Eagles defense missing key parts to convert 11 of 16 third downs. That's why the Redskins lost.

Hall of Fame achievements: Peterson continues to move up the all-time charts. He tied Walter Payton for fourth place on the all-time rushing touchdown list with 110. And Peterson also climbed the all-time rushing chart, surpassing Curtis Martin Sunday for fifth place on the all-time list. Peterson entered the game needing 65 yards to tie Martin. He finished with 91 total yards.

Pivotal play: With 26 seconds left, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, from the Redskins' 9-yard line, had too much time in the pocket. That allowed him to find receiver Greg Ward Jr., running across the end zone and away from corner Josh Norman. Ward made a leaping catch over Norman, who did not enter the game until the fourth quarter after the Redskins lost two corners to injuries. Norman's time in Washington is almost up. The Eagles capitalized one series after Washington only managed a field goal after a turnover at the Eagles' 34.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: McLaurin now has three games with at least 100 yards receiving. It's the most 100-yard games by a rookie receiver since Amari Cooper also had three in 2015. Odell Beckham Jr. had five such games in 2014. McLaurin finished with 130 yards.