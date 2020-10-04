Washington still looking for growth from Dwayne Haskins after loss

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team coaching staff wanted to see growth from second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The question after Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens: Did they?

Haskins completed 32 of 45 passes for 314 yards and scored on a 1-yard sneak late in the game. And down 21 points, he threw a terrific 39-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. It’s the sort of arm talent that impressed teams when he was coming out of the draft.

His status has become a topic as the coaches have been honest about what they want to see: growth. Last week, coach Ron Rivera said he was sticking with Haskins through his growing pains. That's smart. He's inexperienced and isn't surrounded by many weapons. But, Rivera said, there is a finite time they're willing to wait.

Haskins did not turn the ball over Sunday, so that was a positive. But until connecting on a deep ball to Terry McLaurin, he struggled to throw downfield. The loss was far from Haskins' alone, but because the topic was broached last week, he's the one most under the microscope.

At times Sunday he was patient and took what was available. Other times he took bad sacks, like an 18-yard loss when deep in Ravens territory. He still struggles with accuracy on certain throws. Occasionally he showed glimpses of making sure his eyes and feet were aligned when he threw. But he also wasn't a threat to do any damage once the play broke down.

Rivera has been supportive of Haskins, but has made it clear he's not wedded to him. Rivera did not draft him, but he did come to Washington with a plan to develop him. Kyle Allen is the No. 2 quarterback with Alex Smith still serving as the No. 3.

Washington knew it would struggle early this season; at 1-3 they're doing so. But with the NFC East a mess, Washington can still believe it has a chance. The question Rivera will have to answer each week: Which quarterback gives him that best chance?

Promising trend: On Friday, Rivera said he felt running back Antonio Gibson was close to a big game. He didn't put up monster numbers -- he finished with 17 touches for 128 total yards from scrimmage -- but he does continue to get better. He finished with a career-high in touches and that will keep increasing the more comfortable he gets. Gibson showed he can hurt a defense on slip screens when out wide and also running through the middle. He's learning to run with a lower pad level, taking advantage of his 220-pound frame.

Dwayne Haskins passed for 314 yards against the Ravens in a losing effort. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Troubling trend: Washington's secondary continues to be inconsistent. Sometimes it's been missed tackles by the safeties, Troy Apke and Landon Collins, and other times it's just big plays allowed. It's hard with a mobile QB like the Ravens' Lamar Jackson when he has time and can move out of the pocket, but too often there are open targets. Washington has struggled with this during the first four games (not having end Chase Young to apply pressure didn't help Sunday). Jackson entered the game only 2-for-9 on throws of 20 air yards or more. But he completed 3 of 7 for 89 yards and a touchdown on such plays against Washington.

Pivotal play: There were probably a couple, and it might not have mattered, but the back-breaker occurred after Washington had scored its first touchdown. It then forced a punt, except that Baltimore punter Sam Koch threw a nine-yard pass off a fake for a first down; cornerback Fabian Moreau was fooled on the play. Three plays later Jackson extended a play to his left and connected with Mark Andrews for a touchdown, pushing Baltimore's lead to 21-7.