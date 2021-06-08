Washington Football Team's first day of minicamp starts with photos, chalkboard signs

Just like when some kids start school, Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's first day of minicamp on Tuesday in Ashburn, Virginia, begins with a photo and his own personalized chalkboard sign that reads he is in Year 17, is 38 years old and his "teacher" is "Mr. [Ron] Rivera."

Also listed on Fitzpatrick's board are his friends, Washington's starting wide receivers: "Terry [McLaurin] and Curtis [Samuel]."

Fitzpatrick wasn't the only Washington player to pose with his own sign.

McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, linebacker Jamin Davis and safety Darrick Forrest also showed off their first-day boards.

Kicking off the three-day, mandatory minicamp in a unique way, Washington is one of nine NFL teams to practice this week, with the rest of the teams to follow next week (except for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have elected not to have a minicamp this offseason).

Teams have already been going through organized team activities, but for some, this is the first time veterans will take the field since the end of the 2020 season. Star defensive end Chase Young is one player in particular who was not at Washington's previous OTAs, but is in attendance this week. ESPN's John Keim reports Samuel is not at minicamp Tuesday because, according to Rivera, the wide receiver tweaked his groin.

Happy first day 😁 pic.twitter.com/hAlOmy94IT — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) June 8, 2021