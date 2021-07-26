Ryan Fitzpatrick calls Washington Football Team 'best situation I've ever been in'

ASHBURN, Va. -- It took 17 years with some magic mixed with, well, ugly results. It took nine teams. It took playing what Ryan Fitzpatrick considers the best ball of his career the previous several years. But with the Washington Football Team, the veteran quarterback said he has found himself in an unusual spot.

"This is the best situation I've ever been in or the best situation I've ever gone into as 'the guy,'" Fitzpatrick told the ESPN Daily podcast.

He will report to Washington's training camp in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday as the starter. Coach Ron Rivera has said there will be a competition for the job with Taylor Heinicke. But Fitzpatrick was signed to start and took the first-team reps in the spring workouts. It would be surprising if Fitzpatrick, who signed a one-year deal in March, didn't open the season as the starter.

Fitzpatrick told ESPN Daily podcast host Pablo Torre that, "I just feel like the way that I'm playing the last four years, the progression of my career ... it doesn't make a whole lot of sense that 17 years in, physically I feel great [and] mentally, emotionally I'm in the right spot. I am set up for success this year and really looking forward to it."

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start for a Washington team with a strong defense and playoff aspirations. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Here's why he can say that:

"If you look at the roster, there are pieces in place and it's a matter of going out there and getting those playmakers the ball," Fitzpatrick said. "The defense, obviously everybody talks about the talent on that side of the ball. It just seems like it has a good feel to it. The vibe, the energy has all been very positive so far.

"I'm really, really excited."

Fitzpatrick also helps the situation because of his recent performance. In the past two seasons combined, covering 24 games played and 20 starts, he ranks seventh in the NFL in total QBR at 71.5. Fitzpatrick reiterated on the ESPN Daily podcast something he has said previously: His one season in Houston changed his career. He played for the Texans in 2014 and threw 17 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 12 starts under coach Bill O'Brien.

"I've had two separate careers," Fitzpatrick said. "One pre-Bill O'Brien and the one post-Bill O'Brien. I've been able to take a lot ... that I've learned and continue to use it on the different stops I've been in and just taking little things each place I've been and knowing who I am as a player, strengths and weaknesses and playing to those strengths."

ESPN San Francisco 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner contributed to this story.