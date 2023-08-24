The driving force behind a fighter's career goes beyond their skill and talent -- it comes from deep within their heart. Whether brave or timid, fighters still feel fear and put on their shoes the same way. But what sets the best of the best apart is how they face the adversities that life throws at them. They confront their fears head-on, never backing down, standing tall and fighting back. On the other hand, the timid yield to pressure, giving in to anxiety and becoming weak, avoiding intense conflict.

While we often judge fighters based on their achievements and physical abilities, like strength, speed, and power, their story goes much deeper than what meets the eye.

Surprisingly, even fighters who appear confident and robust may have hidden insecurities beneath their veneer of invincibility. When their seemingly impenetrable shield is shattered, their vulnerability and internal struggles come to light. The pressure and weight on a fighter's shoulders when they step into the boxing ring are unparalleled. Unlike other sports, boxing offers just a one-minute break of relief in between rounds. There are no halftime rests, IV units, or readily available oxygen if they become dehydrated, tired, or exhausted during an intense battle. There are no quick solutions to mend a cut.

Boxing is a brutal sport that embodies the spirit of gladiators. It celebrates the bravery displayed through blood dripping from a fighter's nose or face, knockdowns and knockouts. However, people often overlook the profound impact that the physical toll of boxing has on a fighter's mindset. It goes beyond the surface, breaking through their ego and stripping away their conditioned confidence, especially after a defeat.

And with all of that said, this is what we have in Oleksandr Usyk's three belt heavyweight title defense against mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois. Usyk is determined, focused and elite in the sport, both mentally and physically. Dubois is chasing the air of invincibility he once had. A feeling that vanished in 2020. Unfortunately, sometimes the chase seems well out of the realm of possibility.