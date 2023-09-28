Boxing -- the sweet science -- has always been a sport that demands not only strength, speed, and stamina, but also finesse and technique. However, when matchups are made, there is often an overlooked element: Where both boxers are in their respective careers. How a fighter is doing physically, mentally and emotionally will always impact a fight's result.

It's all about timing in matchmaking. Not the timing to land a punch, but when a fight agreement gets sealed and delivered. We all know Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao came five years too late. There might have been a different outcome if both were in their prime, but we will never know.

Perhaps years ago, when the current undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and now the current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez shared the same weight class (154 pounds), the outcome and the pre-fight hype of this matchup may have been different, swaying back and forth for oddsmakers and fans alike.

But it's been seven years since Alvarez campaigned at 154 pounds. Although both men have showcased distinct approaches that led them to dominate the boxing world in their respective weight classes, this matchup seemed impossible to finalize at that time. Now, years later, it has now been penciled in for September 30 and in all reality is a surprise.