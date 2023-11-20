Bradley's take: How Demetrius Andrade can derail David Benavidez's run

Open Extended Reactions

March 28, 1984, paved the way for a new era in boxing.

The first super middleweight sanctioned bout between Murray Sutherland and Ernie Singletary took place at the Harrah's Marina Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Sutherland claimed the first title ever produced in the division, orchestrated by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), with a 15-round unanimous decision victory.

This historic event not only redefined the sport, but also created a playground for some of boxing's greatest fighters in history. The super middleweight division -- a weight class between middleweight and light heavyweight with a limit of 168 pounds -- has graced us with legends like Joe Calzaghe, Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward, Carl Froch and now Canelo Alvarez.

Some champions have been more dominant than others, but the evolution of the division has continued through the years. We've seen different styles, from the hand speed and power that Jones possessed and the articulate and surgical offensive and defensive prowess of Ward.

Now, in 2023, this division is awakened with a fearless warrior known as "The Mexican Monster," a force unlike anything witnessed in the division's history. Prepare to hear the name of David Benavidez through gyms worldwide, striking fear, for even the bravest fighters hesitate to speak his name.

The 12-round fight between Benavidez against Demetrius Andrade on Saturday will be an exciting showdown between two excellent fighters who want to prove they are the best in the ring and deserve a chance to fight the king of the division, Alvarez.