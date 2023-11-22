Open Extended Reactions

Sugar Ray Robinson is still widely regarded by many as the greatest male boxer ever, winning titles in two divisions (welterweight and middleweight) and recapturing the middleweight title five times throughout his career. However, when it comes to the most remarkable women fighter of all time, Claressa Shields stands in a league of her own in terms of accomplishments, transcending gender barriers, winning two Olympic gold medals, and becoming a three-division world champion, including winning the undisputed championship in two different weight classes.

After Shields, there's an array of exceptional advocates waiting and moving up the ladder. I would be remiss if I didn't mention that legends such as Lucia Rijker, Christy Martin, Laila Ali, Cecilia Braekhus and Ann Wolfe have left an incredible mark on women's boxing, propelling it to its current level.

The new generation of women fighters, including phenomenal athletes like Amanda Serrano, Seniesa Estrada, Mikaela Mayer, Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas, each has made -- and are still making -- undeniable contributions to women's boxing, achieving unprecedented milestones individually. But it's Taylor, the fighting Irish woman from Bray, Ireland, who has emerged as the most beloved figure and captured the hearts of boxing enthusiasts worldwide. Just as Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. still holds an irreplaceable place in the hearts of Mexican fans and culture, Taylor has rightfully claimed a position as the most cherished women fighter of this generation. She has become an iconic figure who has inspired millions worldwide.

Taylor will have an opportunity to keep adding to her list of accomplishments in a rematch with Cameron, the undisputed junior welterweight champion, on Saturday, in Dublin, Ireland. The question is, does Taylor have one more outstanding performance in her?