Boxing is like an unsynchronized dance ritual. Picture a dancer flowing to music. That's how a boxer fights -- all movements are part of a rhythm. All fighters groove to their own beat. Every move has consequences and can feel odd for opponents, even those with tons of experience. Like a dancer who moves, spins, and twirls to the beat of music, a boxer throws punches in sequences and evades shots governed by the internal presence of their rhythm.

On Saturday, the flyweight division will be at the center of attention, showcasing two of the best rhythm-fighters in the 112-pound weight class.

Two undefeated boxing champions, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez from San Antonio, Texas and Sunny Edwards from London, will fight to unify world titles at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. These two fighters are exceptional with their footwork, and the fight is all about who can handle the other's tricky style by making proper adjustments throughout. Edwards is so confident in his abilities that he agreed to travel to America to defend his IBF flyweight title against Rodriguez, the WBO titleholder.

This fight will test strategy, skill, and willpower. Rodriguez has the punching power to hurt Edwards, but Edwards has the athletic style and rhythm that can throw off Rodriguez's best game. Let's take a deeper look at the matchup.