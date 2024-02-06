Open Extended Reactions

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, in the main event of a Top Rank on ESPN card at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET).

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is a prolific counterpuncher with a very entertaining style highlighted by powerful combinations and excellent footwork.

Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) is as fast as he is unpredictable, always looking for offensive attacks, sometimes neglecting his defense and possessing crafty jabs that he uses to disrupt his opponent's rhythm.

Lopez vs. Ortiz, without question, will be an exhilarating blend of styles, and a fight that could be decided by strategy and game-plan execution.

Two-division champion, member of the IBHOF and ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. breaks down the junior welterweight title fight and picks the winner.