Boxing champions list

With 17 weight classes in boxing and four major sanctioning bodies that bestow world titles, keeping track of who holds each of the belts can be difficult -- especially when there are sometimes multiple titlists in each organization because of interim and secondary belts.
To make it easier for boxing fans, below is a quick reference chart of who holds each of the titles in the four organizations
Heavyweight (Unlimited)
WBO: Oleksandr Usyk*
IBF: Oleksandr Usyk
WBA: Oleksandr Usyk
WBC: Tyson Fury
*Zhilei Zhang is the WBO interim heavyweight champion
Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)
WBO: Chris Billam-Smith
IBF: Jai Opetaia
WBA: Arsen Goulamirian
WBC: Badou Jack
Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)
WBO: Artur Beterbiev
IBF: Artur Beterbiev
WBA: Dmitry Bivol
WBC: Artur Beterbiev
Super middleweight (168 lbs.)
WBO: Canelo Alvarez
IBF: Canelo Alvarez
WBA: Canelo Alvarez*
WBC: Canelo Alvarez**
*David Morrell is the WBA "regular" super middleweight champion
**David Benavidez is the WBC interim super middleweight champion
Middleweight (160 lbs.)
WBO: Janibek Alimkhanuly
IBF: Vincenzo Gualtieri
WBA: Erislandy Lara
WBC: Jermall Charlo*
*Carlos Adames is the WBC interim champion
Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)
WBO: Jermell Charlo*
IBF: Jermell Charlo
WBA: Jermell Charlo
WBC: Jermell Charlo**
*Tim Tszyu is the WBO interim junior middleweight champion
**Brian Mendoza is the WBC interim junior middleweight champion
Welterweight (147 lbs.)
WBO: Terence Crawford
IBF: Terence Crawford*
WBA: Terence Crawford**
WBC: Terence Crawford
*Jaron Ennis is the IBF interim welterweight champion
**Eimantas Stanionis is the WBA "regular" champion
Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)
WBO: Teofimo Lopez Jr.
IBF: Subriel Matias
WBA: Rolando Romero
WBC: Regis Prograis
Lightweight (135 lbs.)
WBO: Devin Haney
IBF: Devin Haney
WBA: Devin Haney*
WBC: Vacant**
*Gervonta Davis is the WBA "regular" lightweight champion
**Devin Haney is the WBC champion in recess
Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)
WBO: Emanuel Navarrete
IBF: Joe Cordina
WBA: Hector Luis Garcia
WBC: O'Shaquie Foster
Featherweight (126 lbs.)
WBO: Robeisy Ramirez
IBF: Luis Alberto Lopez
WBA: Leigh Wood
WBC: Rey Vargas*
*Brandon Figueroa is the WBC interim featherweight champion
Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)
WBO: Naoya Inoue
IBF: Marlon Tapales
WBA: Marlon Tapales
WBC: Naoya Inoue
Bantamweight (118 lbs.)
WBO: Jason Moloney
IBF: Vacant
WBA: Takuma Inoue
WBC: Alexandro Santiago
Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)
WBO: Junto Nakatani
IBF: Fernando Martinez
WBA: Kazuto Ioka
WBC: Juan Francisco Estrada*
*Juan Francisco Estrada is the WBC "franchise" junior bantamweight champion
Flyweight (112 lbs.)
WBO: Jesse Rodriguez
IBF: Sunny Edwards
WBA: Artem Dalakian
WBC: Julio Cesar Martinez*
*McWilliams Arroyo is the WBC interim flyweight champion
Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)
WBO: Jonathan Gonzalez
IBF: Sivenathi Nontshinga
WBA: Kenshiro Teraji
WBC: Kenshiro Teraji
Strawweight (105 lbs.)
WBO: Oscar Collazo
IBF: Daniel Valladares
WBA: Knockout CP Freshmart*
WBC: Petchmanee CP Freshmart
*Erick Rosa is the WBA "regular" strawweight champion