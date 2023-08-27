        <
        >

          Boxing champions list

          Tyson Fury is the WBC heavyweight world titlist and the lineal heavyweight champion. Al Bello/Getty Images
          • ESPN.com
          Aug 26, 2023, 09:50 PM ET

          With 17 weight classes in boxing and four major sanctioning bodies that bestow world titles, keeping track of who holds each of the belts can be difficult -- especially when there are sometimes multiple titlists in each organization because of interim and secondary belts.

          To make it easier for boxing fans, below is a quick reference chart of who holds each of the titles in the four organizations

          To check the top 10 fighters in each division, visit ESPN's divisional rankings.

          For a list of the best fighters regardless of weight class, check ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

          Heavyweight (Unlimited)

          WBO: Oleksandr Usyk*

          IBF: Oleksandr Usyk

          WBA: Oleksandr Usyk

          WBC: Tyson Fury

          *Zhilei Zhang is the WBO interim heavyweight champion

          Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)

          WBO: Chris Billam-Smith

          IBF: Jai Opetaia

          WBA: Arsen Goulamirian

          WBC: Badou Jack

          Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)

          WBO: Artur Beterbiev

          IBF: Artur Beterbiev

          WBA: Dmitry Bivol

          WBC: Artur Beterbiev

          Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

          WBO: Canelo Alvarez

          IBF: Canelo Alvarez

          WBA: Canelo Alvarez*

          WBC: Canelo Alvarez**

          *David Morrell is the WBA "regular" super middleweight champion

          **David Benavidez is the WBC interim super middleweight champion

          Middleweight (160 lbs.)

          WBO: Janibek Alimkhanuly

          IBF: Vincenzo Gualtieri

          WBA: Erislandy Lara

          WBC: Jermall Charlo*

          *Carlos Adames is the WBC interim champion

          Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)

          WBO: Jermell Charlo*

          IBF: Jermell Charlo

          WBA: Jermell Charlo

          WBC: Jermell Charlo**

          *Tim Tszyu is the WBO interim junior middleweight champion

          **Brian Mendoza is the WBC interim junior middleweight champion

          Welterweight (147 lbs.)

          WBO: Terence Crawford

          IBF: Terence Crawford*

          WBA: Terence Crawford**

          WBC: Terence Crawford

          *Jaron Ennis is the IBF interim welterweight champion

          **Eimantas Stanionis is the WBA "regular" champion

          Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)

          WBO: Teofimo Lopez Jr.

          IBF: Subriel Matias

          WBA: Rolando Romero

          WBC: Regis Prograis

          Lightweight (135 lbs.)

          WBO: Devin Haney

          IBF: Devin Haney

          WBA: Devin Haney*

          WBC: Vacant**

          *Gervonta Davis is the WBA "regular" lightweight champion

          **Devin Haney is the WBC champion in recess

          Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)

          WBO: Emanuel Navarrete

          IBF: Joe Cordina

          WBA: Hector Luis Garcia

          WBC: O'Shaquie Foster

          Featherweight (126 lbs.)

          WBO: Robeisy Ramirez

          IBF: Luis Alberto Lopez

          WBA: Leigh Wood

          WBC: Rey Vargas*

          *Brandon Figueroa is the WBC interim featherweight champion

          Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)

          WBO: Naoya Inoue

          IBF: Marlon Tapales

          WBA: Marlon Tapales

          WBC: Naoya Inoue

          Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

          WBO: Jason Moloney

          IBF: Vacant

          WBA: Takuma Inoue

          WBC: Alexandro Santiago

          Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)

          WBO: Junto Nakatani

          IBF: Fernando Martinez

          WBA: Kazuto Ioka

          WBC: Juan Francisco Estrada*

          *Juan Francisco Estrada is the WBC "franchise" junior bantamweight champion

          Flyweight (112 lbs.)

          WBO: Jesse Rodriguez

          IBF: Sunny Edwards

          WBA: Artem Dalakian

          WBC: Julio Cesar Martinez*

          *McWilliams Arroyo is the WBC interim flyweight champion

          Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

          WBO: Jonathan Gonzalez

          IBF: Sivenathi Nontshinga

          WBA: Kenshiro Teraji

          WBC: Kenshiro Teraji

          Strawweight (105 lbs.)

          WBO: Oscar Collazo

          IBF: Daniel Valladares

          WBA: Knockout CP Freshmart*

          WBC: Petchmanee CP Freshmart

          *Erick Rosa is the WBA "regular" strawweight champion