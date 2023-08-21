Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.
For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.
To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:
AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | JANUARY
How to fix boxing: Why is so difficult to make the 'big fights'? Let's start there
Key dates:
Aug. 26: Wroclaw, Poland (Watch: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+) -- Title fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk's WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles
Sept. 30: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV) -- Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undisputed championship
Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, heavyweights
Oct. 28: Las Vegas (DAZN) -- Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title
Jan. 13: Quebec City, Canada (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles
Full schedule:
AUGUST
Aug. 26: Wroclaw, Poland (Watch 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Title fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk's WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles
Aug. 26: Tulsa, Oklahoma (Watch 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)
Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, featherweights
Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale, 6 rounds, middleweights
Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga, 6 rounds, lightweights
Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos, 6 or 8 rounds, welterweights
Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Aug. 26: San Juan, Puerto Rico (DAZN)
Title fight: Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, for Collazo's WBO strawweight title
Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, junior bantamweights
Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweights
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2: Manchester, England (Watch 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12 rounds, middleweights
Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Adam Azim vs. Aram Fanyan, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 12 rounds, super middleweights
Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweights
Sept. 15: Corpus Christi, Texas (ESPN/ESPN+)
Title fight: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Lopez's IBF featherweight title
Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr., 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. TBD, 6 rounds, lightweights
Sept. 15: Tijuana, Mexico (DAZN)
Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zammaripa, 12 rounds, lightweights
Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Odessa Parker, 10 rounds, women's featherweights
Sept. 16: Commerce, California (DAZN)
William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights
Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweights
Sept. 23: London (ESPN+)
Title fight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce, 12 rounds, for Zhang's WBO heavyweight interim title
Anthony Yarde vs. Ricky Summers, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
Sept. 23: Orlando (DAZN)
Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Title fight: Jessica McCaskill vs, Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, for the WBA, WBC and WBO women's welterweight titles
Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweights
Sept. 30: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)
Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undisputed championship
Sept. 30: Cardiff, Wales
Title fight: Joe Cordina vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Cordina's IBF junior lightweight title
OCTOBER
Oct. 7: Manchester, England (DAZN)
Title fight: Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, for Wood's WBA featherweight title
Title fight: Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, for Harper's WBA women's junior middleweight title and the vacant WBO women's junior middleweight title
Oct. 14: Rosenberg, Texas (ESPN+)
Title fight: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, for Alimkhanuly's WBO middleweight and Gualtiere's IBF middleweight titles
Oct. 21: Liverpool, England (DAZN)
Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Oct. 28: Las Vegas (DAZN)
Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title
NOVEMBER
Nov. 18: Los Angeles (DAZN)
Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Nov. 25: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)
Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed women's junior welterweight championship
DECEMBER
Dec. 16: Glendale (DAZN)
Title fight: Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, for the WBO and IBF flyweight titles
JANUARY
Jan. 13: Quebec City, Canada (ESPN/ESPN+)
Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles