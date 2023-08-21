Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

Watch live fights, behind the scenes boxing content and more with an ESPN+ subscription. Sign up today.

AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | JANUARY

How to fix boxing: Why is so difficult to make the 'big fights'? Let's start there

Key dates:

Aug. 26: Wroclaw, Poland (Watch: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+) -- Title fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk's WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

Sept. 30: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV) -- Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undisputed championship

Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, heavyweights

Oct. 28: Las Vegas (DAZN) -- Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title

Jan. 13: Quebec City, Canada (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

Full schedule:

AUGUST

Title fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk's WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, featherweights

Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale, 6 rounds, middleweights

Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga, 6 rounds, lightweights

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos, 6 or 8 rounds, welterweights

Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Aug. 26: San Juan, Puerto Rico (DAZN)

Title fight: Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, for Collazo's WBO strawweight title

Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, junior bantamweights

Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweights

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Manchester, England (Watch 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12 rounds, middleweights

Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Adam Azim vs. Aram Fanyan, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 12 rounds, super middleweights

Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweights

Sept. 15: Corpus Christi, Texas (ESPN/ESPN+)

Title fight: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Lopez's IBF featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr., 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. TBD, 6 rounds, lightweights

Sept. 15: Tijuana, Mexico (DAZN)

Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zammaripa, 12 rounds, lightweights

Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Odessa Parker, 10 rounds, women's featherweights

Sept. 16: Commerce, California (DAZN)

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweights

Sept. 23: London (ESPN+)

Title fight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce, 12 rounds, for Zhang's WBO heavyweight interim title

Anthony Yarde vs. Ricky Summers, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Sept. 23: Orlando (DAZN)

Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Title fight: Jessica McCaskill vs, Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, for the WBA, WBC and WBO women's welterweight titles

Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweights

Sept. 30: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undisputed championship

Sept. 30: Cardiff, Wales

Title fight: Joe Cordina vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Cordina's IBF junior lightweight title

OCTOBER

Oct. 7: Manchester, England (DAZN)

Title fight: Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, for Wood's WBA featherweight title

Title fight: Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, for Harper's WBA women's junior middleweight title and the vacant WBO women's junior middleweight title

Oct. 14: Rosenberg, Texas (ESPN+)

Title fight: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, for Alimkhanuly's WBO middleweight and Gualtiere's IBF middleweight titles

Oct. 21: Liverpool, England (DAZN)

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Oct. 28: Las Vegas (DAZN)

Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title

NOVEMBER

Nov. 18: Los Angeles (DAZN)

Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Nov. 25: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)

Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed women's junior welterweight championship

DECEMBER

Dec. 16: Glendale (DAZN)

Title fight: Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, for the WBO and IBF flyweight titles

JANUARY

Jan. 13: Quebec City, Canada (ESPN/ESPN+)