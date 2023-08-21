        <
        >

          Boxing schedule

          Mikaela Mayer, Shakur Stevenson and Ryan Garcia. ESPN
          • ESPN
          Aug 21, 2023, 09:07 AM ET

          Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

          To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

          Watch live fights, behind the scenes boxing content and more with an ESPN+ subscription. Sign up today.

          AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | JANUARY

          How to fix boxing: Why is so difficult to make the 'big fights'? Let's start there

          Key dates:

          • Aug. 26: Wroclaw, Poland (Watch: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+) -- Title fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk's WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

          • Sept. 30: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV) -- Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undisputed championship

          • Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, heavyweights

          • Oct. 28: Las Vegas (DAZN) -- Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title

          • Jan. 13: Quebec City, Canada (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

          Full schedule:

          AUGUST

          Aug. 26: Wroclaw, Poland (Watch 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk's WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

          Aug. 26: Tulsa, Oklahoma (Watch 6:50 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

          • Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, featherweights

          • Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis, 8 rounds, heavyweights

          • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale, 6 rounds, middleweights

          • Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos, 6 or 8 rounds, welterweights

          • Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme, 8 rounds, heavyweights

          Aug. 26: San Juan, Puerto Rico (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, for Collazo's WBO strawweight title

          • Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, junior bantamweights

          • Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweights

          SEPTEMBER

          Sept. 2: Manchester, England (Watch 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

          • Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12 rounds, middleweights

          • Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Adam Azim vs. Aram Fanyan, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 12 rounds, super middleweights

          • Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweights

          Sept. 15: Corpus Christi, Texas (ESPN/ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Lopez's IBF featherweight title

          • Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr., 10 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. TBD, 6 rounds, lightweights

          Sept. 15: Tijuana, Mexico (DAZN)

          • Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zammaripa, 12 rounds, lightweights

          • Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Odessa Parker, 10 rounds, women's featherweights

          Sept. 16: Commerce, California (DAZN)

          • William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights

          • Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweights

          Sept. 23: London (ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce, 12 rounds, for Zhang's WBO heavyweight interim title

          • Anthony Yarde vs. Ricky Summers, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

          Sept. 23: Orlando (DAZN)

          • Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Title fight: Jessica McCaskill vs, Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, for the WBA, WBC and WBO women's welterweight titles

          • Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweights

          Sept. 30: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

          • Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undisputed championship

          Sept. 30: Cardiff, Wales

          • Title fight: Joe Cordina vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Cordina's IBF junior lightweight title

          OCTOBER

          Oct. 7: Manchester, England (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, for Wood's WBA featherweight title

          • Title fight: Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, for Harper's WBA women's junior middleweight title and the vacant WBO women's junior middleweight title

          Oct. 14: Rosenberg, Texas (ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri, 12 rounds, for Alimkhanuly's WBO middleweight and Gualtiere's IBF middleweight titles

          Oct. 21: Liverpool, England (DAZN)

          • Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

          Oct. 28: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

          • Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          Oct. 28: Las Vegas (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title

          NOVEMBER

          Nov. 18: Los Angeles (DAZN)

          • Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          Nov. 25: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed women's junior welterweight championship

          DECEMBER

          Dec. 16: Glendale (DAZN)

          • Title fight: Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, for the WBO and IBF flyweight titles

          JANUARY

          Jan. 13: Quebec City, Canada (ESPN/ESPN+)

          • Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles