          Divisional rankings: With win over Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete takes his spot at No. 1

          Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
          Aug 23, 2023, 03:09 PM ET

          ESPN's divisional boxing rankings highlight the best in the sport in every weight class. They will change often, based on recent results and performances. Rankings are based on what a fighter has accomplished in the weight division in which he is ranked. Fighters who have announced they are moving to a different weight division will be ranked in that new weight class, if warranted, only once they fight in that weight class. Fighters who currently own titles in two divisions can be ranked in both weight classes.

          Fighters who haven't competed in the past 12 months -- and don't have a fight scheduled -- will be dropped from the rankings until they fight again. Any fighter who tests positive for a performance-enhancing substance will also be removed. That boxer will be eligible to re-enter the rankings after his next bout.

          Since his run at the elite level of boxing began in 2018 with a surprising win over Isaac Dogboe, Emanuel Navarrete was viewed as a champion, but a bit of a wild card. Everyone knew he had the power and output.

          But would his impatience be his downfall when he faced Oscar Valdez in his latest junior lightweight title defense. Valdez is about as poised as it gets in the ring, and Navarrete hadn't faced that level of competition quite yet. Navarrete silenced all doubters on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision and cementing himself at No. 1 in the division. Now it's a matter of seeing who can step up and where he'll go from here. Valdez dropped two spots with the loss.

          In other action this past weekend, heavyweight Anthony Joshua scored a memorable seventh-round knockout of Robert Helenius in London. The victory was significant, but it wasn't enough to move the needle for our panelists and he remains at No. 4.

          Rankings are determined by Mike Coppinger, Ben Baby, Michael Rothstein and Nick Parkinson. They are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here. For ESPN women's divisional rankings click here.

          HEAVYWEIGHT (UNLIMITED)

          play
          0:44
          Tyson Fury defeats Derek Chisora by TKO to defend his titles

          Tyson Fury defends his heavyweight title by defeating Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout by way of technical knockout.

          1. Tyson Fury     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 33-0-1
          Last: W (TKO10) Derek Chisora, Dec. 3 (Watch this fight on ESPN+)
          Next: Oct. 28 vs. Francis Ngannou

          2. Oleksandr Usyk     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 20-0
          Last: W (SD12) Anthony Joshua, Aug. 20
          Next: Aug. 26 vs. Daniel Dubois.

          3. Deontay Wilder     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 43-2-1
          Last: W (KO1) Robert Helenius, Oct. 9
          Next: TBA

          4. Anthony Joshua     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 26-3
          Last: W (KO7) Robert Helenius, Aug. 12
          Next: TBD

          5. Andy Ruiz Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 35-2
          Last: W (UD12) Luis Ortiz, Sept. 4
          Next: TBA

          6. Zhilei Zhang     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 25-1-1
          Last: W (TKO6) Joe Joyce, April 15
          Next: Sept. 23 vs. Joe Joyce

          7. Jared Anderson     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 15-0
          Last: W (UD10) Charles Martin, July 1
          Next: Aug. 26 vs. Andriy Rudenko

          8. Joe Joyce     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 15-1
          Last: L (TKO6) Zhilei Zhang, April 15
          Next: Sept. 23 vs. Zhilei Zhang

          9. Joseph Parker     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 32-3
          Last: W (TKO1) Faiga Opelu, May 24
          Next: TBA

          10. Filip Hrgovic     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 15-0
          Last: W (UD12) Zhilei Zhang, Aug. 20, 2022
          Next: Aug. 12 vs. Demsey McKean

          Editor's note: Dillian Whyte has been removed for testing positive for a banned substance.

          CRUISERWEIGHT (UP TO 200 POUNDS)

          1. Yuniel Dorticos     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 26-2
          Last: W (TKO2) Deibis Berrocal, Dec. 18
          Next: TBA

          2. Jai Opetaia     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 22-0
          Last: W (UD12) Mairis Briedis, July 2
          Next: TBA

          3. Badou Jack     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 28-3-3
          Last: W (TKO12) Ilunga Junior Makabu, Feb. 26
          Next: TBA

          4. Chris Billam-Smith     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 18-1
          Last: W (MD12) Lawrence Okolie, May 27
          Next: TBA

          5. Mairis Briedis     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 28-2
          Last: L (UD12) Jai Opetaia, July 2
          Next: TBA

          6. Ilunga Makabu     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 29-3
          Last: L (TKO12) Badou Jack, Feb. 26
          Next: TBA

          7. Lawrence Okolie     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 19-1
          Last: L (MD12) Chris Billam-Smith, May 27
          Next: TBA

          8. Richard Riakporhe     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 16-0
          Last: W (TKO4) Krzysztof Glowacki, Jan. 21
          Next: TBA

          9. Arsen Goulamirian     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 27-0
          Last: W (UD12) Aleksei Egorov, Nov. 19
          Next: TBA

          10. Aleksei Papin     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 15-1
          Last: W (TKO2) Damir Beljo, Oct, 29
          Next: TBA

          LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (UP TO 175 POUNDS)

          play
          1:01
          Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th finish in 19 fights

          Artur Beterbiev continues his dominant streak, finishing every one of his fights thus far.

          1. Dmitry Bivol     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 21-0
          Last: W (UD12) Gilberto Ramirez, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          2. Artur Beterbiev     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 19-0
          Last: W (TKO8) Anthony Yarde, Jan. 28
          Next: Jan. 13 vs. Callum Smith

          3. Callum Smith     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 29-1
          Last: W (KO4) Mathieu Bauderlique, Aug. 20
          Next: Jan, 13 vs. Artur Beterbiev

          4. Anthony Yarde     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 22-3
          Last: L (TKO8) Artur Beterbiev, Jan. 28
          Next: Sept. 23 vs. Ricky Summers

          5. Gilberto Ramirez     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 44-1
          Last: L (UD12) Dmitry Bivol, Nov. 5
          Next: Oct. 7 vs. Joe Smith Jr.

          6. Joshua Buatsi     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 17-0
          Last: W (UD10) Pawel Stepien, May 6
          Next: Oct. 21 vs. Dan Azeez

          7. Dan Azeez     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 19-0
          Last: W (TKO12) Thomas Faure, March 11
          Next: Oct. 21 vs. Joshua Buatsi

          8. Andre Dirrell     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 29-3
          Last: W (TKO10) Yunieski Gonzalez, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          9. Oleksandr Gvozdyk     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 19-1
          Last: W (TKO6) Ricards Bolotniks, May 6
          Next: TBA

          10. Lyndon Arthur     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 22-1
          Last: W (UD10) Boris Crighton, March 24
          Next: Sept. 1 vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez

          SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (UP TO 168 POUNDS)

          1. Canelo Alvarez     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 58-2-2
          Last: W (UD12) John Ryder, May 6
          Next: Sept. 30 vs. Jermell Charlo

          2. David Benavidez     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 27-0
          Last: W (UD12) Caleb Plant, March 25
          Next: TBD vs. Demetrius Andrade

          3. Caleb Plant     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 22-2
          Last: L (UD12) David Benavidez, March 25
          Next: TBA

          4. John Ryder     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 32-6
          Last: L (UD12) Canelo Alvarez, May 6
          Next: TBA

          5. David Morrell     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 9-0
          Last: W (UD12) Gabriel Rosado, April 22
          Next: TBA

          6. Jaime Munguia     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 42-0
          Last: W (UD12) Sergiy Derevyanchenko, June 10
          Next: TBA

          7. Christian Mbili     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 24-0
          Last: W (UD10) Carlos Gongora, March 23
          Next: TBA

          8. Demetrius Andrade     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 32-0
          Last: W (UD12) Demond Nicholson, Jan. 7
          Next: TBD vs. David Benavidez

          9. Carlos Gongora     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 21-1
          Last: L (UD10) Christian Mbili, March 23
          Next: TBA

          10. Zach Parker     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 22-1
          Last: L (TKO5) John Ryder, Nov. 26
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Daniel Jacobs has been removed for inactivity.

          MIDDLEWEIGHT (UP TO 160 POUNDS)

          play
          0:47
          Janikbek Alimkhanuly wins with vicious KO

          Janikbek Alimkhanuly drops Steven Butler for the big win on Top Rank.

          1. Gennadiy Golovkin     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 42-1-1
          Last: L (UD12) Canelo Alvarez, Sept. 17
          Next: TBA

          2. Janibek Alimkhanuly     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 14-0
          Last: W (TKO2) Steven Butler, May 13
          Next: Oct. 14 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri

          3. Carlos Adames     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 23-1
          Last: W (TKO9) Julian Williams, June 24
          Next: TBA

          4. Liam Smith     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 33-3-1
          Last: W (TKO4) Chris Eubank Jr., Jan. 21
          Next: Sept. 2 vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

          5. Erislandy Lara     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 29-3-3
          Last: W (TKO8) Gary O'Sullivan, May 28
          Next: TBA vs. Danny Garcia

          6. Chris Eubank Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 32-3
          Last: L (TKO4) Liam Smith, Jan. 21
          Next: Sept. 2 vs. Liam Smith

          7. Michael Zerafa     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 31-4
          Last: W (UD10) Danilo Creati, Nov. 23
          Next: TBA

          8. Julian Williams     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 28-4-1
          Last: L (TKO9) Carlos Adames, June 24
          Next: TBA

          9. Vincenzo Gualtieri     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 21-0-1
          Last: W (UD10) Esquiva Falcao, July 1
          Next: Oct. 14 vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly

          10. Meiirim Nursultanov     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 19-0
          Last: W (TKO8) Kazuto Takesako, April 15
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Jermall Charlo has been removed for inactivity.

          JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (UP TO 154 POUNDS)

          1. Tim Tszyu     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 23-0
          Last: W (KO1) Carlos Ocampo, June 17
          Next: TBA

          2. Brian Mendoza     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 22-2
          Last: W (KO7) Sebastian Fundora, April 8
          Next: TBA

          3. Sebastian Fundora     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 20-1-1
          Last: L (KO7) Brian Mendoza, April 8
          Next: TBA

          4. Magomed Kurbanov     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 25-0
          Last: W (SD12) Michel Soro, May 6
          Next: TBA

          5. Erickson Lubin     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 25-2
          Last: W (KO5) Luis Arias, June 24
          Next: TBA

          6. Michel Soro     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 35-4-2
          Last: L (SD12) Magomed Kurbanov, May 6
          Next: TBA

          7. Israil Madrimov     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 9-0-1
          Last: W (UD10) Raphael Igbokwe, April 8
          Next: TBA

          8. Tony Harrison     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 29-4-1
          Last: L (TKO9) Tim Tszyu, March 11
          Next: TBA

          9. Bakhram Murtazaliev     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 21-0
          Last: W (UD8) Roberto Valenzuela Jr. Dec. 17
          Next: TBA

          10. Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 20-0
          Last: W (TKO7) Joseph Spencer, March 25
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano have been removed for inactivity. Liam Smith moved to middleweight.

          WELTERWEIGHT (UP TO 147 POUNDS)

          play
          1:16
          Stephen A.: Terence Crawford is the best in the world right now

          Stephen A. Smith tabs Terence Crawford as the best pound-for-pound fighter after his win over Errol Spence Jr.

          1. Terence Crawford     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 40-0
          Last: W (TKO9) Errol Spence Jr., July 29
          Next: TBA

          2. Errol Spence Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 28-1
          Last: L (TKO10) Terence Crawford, July 29
          Next: TBA

          3. Jaron Ennis     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 31-0
          Last: W (KO10) Roiman Villa, July 8
          Next: TBD

          4. Vergil Ortiz Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 19-0
          Last: W (TKO9) Michael McKinson, Aug. 6
          Next: TBD

          5. Eimantas Stanionis     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 14-0
          Last: W (SD12) Radzhab Butaev, April 16
          Next: TBD

          6. Cody Crowley     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 22-0
          Last: W (MD12) Abel Ramos, March 25
          Next: TBA

          7. David Avanesyan     Previous ranking: 7

          Record: 29-4-1
          Last: L (TKO6) Terence Crawford, Dec. 10
          Next: TBA

          8. Mario Barrios     Previous ranking: 8

          Record: 27-2
          Last: W (TKO8) Jovanie Santiago, Feb. 11
          Next: TBA

          9. Alexis Rocha     Previous ranking: 9

          Record: 23-1
          Last: W (KO5) Anthony Young, May 27
          Next: TBA

          10. Roiman Villa     Previous ranking: 10

          Record: 26-2
          Last: L (KO10) Jaron Ennis, July 8
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Yordenis Ugas and Keith Thurman have been removed for inactivity. Conor Benn has been removed for testing positive for a banned substance.

          JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (UP TO 140 POUNDS)

          play
          1:08
          Teofimo Lopez dominates Josh Taylor in unanimous decision

          Teofimo Lopez dominates Josh Taylor down the stretch as he wins by unanimous decision.

          1. Jack Catterall     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 27-1
          Last: W (UD10) Darragh Foley, May 27
          Next: Oct. 21 vs. Jorge Linares

          2. Teofimo Lopez Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 19-1
          Last: W (UD10) Josh Taylor, June 10
          Next: TBA

          3. Regis Prograis     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 29-1
          Last: W (SD12) Danielito Zorrilla, June 17
          Next: Oct. 28 vs. Devin Haney

          4. Josh Taylor     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 19-1
          Last: L (UD12) Teofimo Lopez Jr., June 10
          Next: TBA

          5. Jose Ramirez     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 28-1
          Last: W (KO11) Richard Commey, March 25
          Next: TBA

          6. Subriel Matias     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 19-1
          Last: W (TKO5) Jeremias Ponce, Feb. 25
          Next: TBA

          7. Sandor Martin     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 40-3
          Last: L (SD10) Teofimo Lopez Jr., Dec. 10
          Next: TBA.

          8. Ryan Garcia     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 23-1
          Last: L (KO7) Gervonta Davis, April 22
          Next: TBA

          9. Arnold Barboza Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 28-0
          Last: W (UD10) Jose Pedraza, Feb. 3
          Next: TBA

          10. Jose Zepeda     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 35-3
          Last: L (KO11) Regis Prograis, Nov. 26
          Next: Sept. 23 vs. Richardson Hitchins

          LIGHTWEIGHT (UP TO 135 POUNDS)

          1. Devin Haney     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 30-0
          Last: W (UD12) Vasiliy Lomachenko, May 20
          Next: Oct. 28 vs. Regis Prograis

          2. Vasiliy Lomachenko     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 17-3
          Last: L (UD12) Devin Haney, May 20
          Next: TBA

          3. Gervonta Davis     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 29-0
          Last: W (KO7) Ryan Garcia, April 22
          Next: TBA

          4. Shakur Stevenson     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 20-0
          Last: W (TKO6) Shuichiro Yoshino, April 8
          Next: TBA

          5. George Kambosos Jr.     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 21-1
          Last: W (MD12) Maxi Hughes, June 22
          Next: TBA

          6. Isaac Cruz     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 25-2-1
          Last: W (SD12) Giovanni Cabrera, July 29
          Next: TBA

          7. William Zepeda     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 28-0
          Last: W (KO2) Jaime Arboleda, April 29
          Next: Sept. 16 vs. Mercito Gesta

          8. Frank Martin     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 18-0
          Last: W (UD12) Artem Harutyunyan, July 15
          Next: TBA

          9. Jamaine Ortiz     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 16-1
          Last: L (UD12) Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oct. 29
          Next: Sept. 15 vs. Antonio Moran

          10. Zaur Abdullaev     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 17-1
          Last: W (UD10) Ricardo Nunez, March 7
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (UP TO 130 POUNDS)

          play
          2:08
          Emanuel Navarrete wins instant classic vs. Oscar Valdez

          Emanuel Navarrete comes out victorious in a 12-round classic vs. Oscar Valdez in Arizona.

          1. Emanuel Navarrete     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 38-1
          Last: W (UD12) Oscar Valdez, Aug. 12
          Next: TBA

          2. Joe Cordina     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 16-0
          Last: W (SD12) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, April 22
          Next: Sept. 30 vs. TBA

          3. Oscar Valdez     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 31-2
          Last: L (UD12) Emanuel Navarrete, Aug. 12
          Next: TBA

          4. Hector Luis Garcia     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 16-1
          Last: L (TKO9) Gervonta Davis, Jan. 7
          Next: TBA

          5. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 17-1-1
          Last: L (SD12) Joe Cordina, April 22
          Next: TBA

          6. O'Shaquie Foster     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 20-2
          Last: W (UD12) Rey Vargas, Feb. 11
          Next: TBA

          7. Roger Gutierrez     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 26-4-1
          Last: W (KO2) Henry Delgado, March 3
          Next: TBA

          8. Robson Conceicao     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 17-2 1 NC
          Last: NC (No decision) Nicolas Polanco, Sept. 23
          Next: Sept. 15 vs. Humberto Galindo

          9. Kenichi Ogawa     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 27-2-1
          Last: W (TKO5) Krai Setthaphon, April 1
          Next: TBA

          10. Jono Carroll     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 24-2-1
          Last: W (UD10) Miguel Marriaga, March 18
          Next: TBA

          FEATHERWEIGHT (UP TO 126 POUNDS)

          play
          0:55
          Luis Alberto Lopez knocks Michael Conlan out cold in Belfast

          Luis Alberto Lopez flattens Michael Conlan with a huge uppercut to Conlan's chin to retain his belt.

          1. Luis Alberto Lopez     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 28-2
          Last: W (TKO5) Michael Conlan, May 27
          Next: Sept. 15 vs. Joet Gonzalez

          2. Leigh Wood     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 27-3
          Last: W (UD12) Mauricio Lara, May 27
          Next: Oct. 7 vs. Josh Warrington

          3. Brandon Figueroa     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 24-1-1
          Last: W (UD12) Mark Magsayo, March 4
          Next: TBA

          4. Robeisy Ramirez     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 13-1
          Last: W (UD12) Satoshi Shimizu, July 25
          Next: TBA

          5. Mauricio Lara     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 26-3-1
          Last: L (UD12) Leigh Wood, May 27
          Next: TBA

          6. Rey Vargas     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 36-1
          Last: L (UD12) O'Shaquie Foster, Feb. 11
          Next: TBA

          7. Josh Warrington     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 31-2-1
          Last: L (SD12) Luis Alberto Lopez, Dec. 10
          Next: Oct. 7 vs. Leigh Wood

          8. Mark Magsayo     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 24-2
          Last: L (UD12) Brandon Figueroa, March 4
          Next: TBA

          9. Isaac Dogboe     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 24-2
          Last: L (UD12) Robeisy Ramirez
          Next: TBA

          10. Michael Conlan     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 18-2
          Last: L (TKO5) Luis Alberto Lopez, May 27
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Gary Russell Jr. has been removed for inactivity.

          JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (UP TO 122 POUNDS)

          play
          2:09
          Naoya Inoue remains undefeated with TKO win over Stephen Fulton

          Naoya Inoue defeats Stephen Fulton by technical knockout to claim the WBO and WBC junior featherweight titles.

          1. Naoya Inoue     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 25-0
          Last: W (TKO8) Stephen Fulton, July 25 (Watch this fight on ESPN+)
          Next: TBA

          2. Stephen Fulton     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 21-1
          Last: L (TKO8) Naoya Inoue, July 25
          Next: TBA

          3. Luis Nery     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 35-1
          Last: W (TKO2) Froilan Saludar, July 8
          Next: TBA

          4. Marlon Tapales     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 37-3
          Last: W (SD12) Murodjon Akhmadaliev, April 8
          Next: TBA

          5. Murodjon Akhmadaliev     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 11-1
          Last: L (MD12) Marlon Tapales, April 8
          Next: TBA

          6. Azat Hovhannisyan     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 21-4
          Last: L (KO11) Luis Nery, Feb. 18
          Next: TBA

          7. Zolani Tete     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 30-4
          Last: W (KO4) Jason Cunningham, July 2, 2022
          Next: TBA

          8. John Riel Casimero     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 33-4
          Last: W (UD2) Fillipus Nghitumbwa, May 13
          Next: TBA

          9. Sam Goodman     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 15-0
          Last: W (SD12) Ra'eese Aleem, June 18
          Next: TBA

          10. Ra'eese Aleem     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 20-1
          Last: L (SD12) Sam Goodman, June 18
          Next: TBA

          BANTAMWEIGHT (UP TO 118 POUNDS)

          1. Emmanuel Rodriguez     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 22-2
          Last: W (UD12) Melvin Lopez, Aug. 12
          Next: TBA

          2. Jason Moloney     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 26-2
          Last: W (MD12) Vincent Astrolabio, May 13
          Next: TBD

          3. Takuma Inoue     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 18-1
          Last: W (UD12) Liborio Solis, April 8
          Next: TBA

          4. Alexandro Santiago     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 28-3-5
          Last: W (UD12) Nonito Donaire, July 29
          Next: TBA

          5. Nonito Donaire     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 42-8
          Last: L (UD12) Alejandro Santiago, July 29
          Next: TBA

          6. Kal Yafai     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 27-1
          Last: W (UD10) Jerald Paclar, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          7. Vincent Astrolabio     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 18-4
          Last: L (MD12) Jason Moloney, May 13
          Next: TBD

          8. Gary Antonio Russell     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 19-1
          Last: L (TD10) Emmanuel Rodriguez, Oct. 15
          Next: TBA

          9. Ryosuke Nishida     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 7-0
          Last: W (UD12) Songsaeng Phoyaem, April 1
          Next: Aug. 11 vs. Christian Medina Jimenez

          10. Sho Ishida     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 33-3
          Last: W (SD12) Victor Santillan, June 11
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (UP TO 115 POUNDS)

          1. Juan Francisco Estrada     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 44-3
          Last: W (MD12) Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, Dec. 3
          Next: TBA

          2. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 51-4
          Last: L (MD12) Juan Francisco Estrada, Dec. 3
          Next: TBA

          3. Kazuto Ioka     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 30-2-1
          Last: W (UD12) Joshua Franco, June 24
          Next: TBA

          4. Fernando Martinez     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 16-0
          Last: W (TKO11) Jade Bornea, June 24
          Next: TBA

          5. Junto Nakatani     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 25-0
          Last: W (KO12) Andrew Moloney, May 20
          Next: TBA

          6. Joshua Franco     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 18-1-3
          Last: L (UD12) Kazuto Ioka, June 24
          Next: TBA

          7. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 52-6-1
          Last: W (UD8) Komgrich Nantapech, May 27
          Next: TBA

          8. Donnie Nietes     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 43-2-6
          Last: L (UD12) Kazuto Ioka, July 13, 2022
          Next: TBA

          9. Carlos Cuadras     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 40-5-1
          Last: W (UD10) Lamberto Macias, Feb. 10
          Next: TBA

          10. Kosei Tanaka     Previous ranking: No. 10

          Record: 19-1
          Last: W (TKO10) Pablo Carrillo, May 21
          Next: TBA

          FLYWEIGHT (UP TO 112 POUNDS)

          1. Jesse Rodriguez     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 18-0
          Last: W (UD12) Cristian Gonzalez, April 8
          Next: Dec. 16 vs. Sunny Edwards

          2. Sunny Edwards     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 20-0
          Last: W (UD12) Andres Campos, June 10
          Next: Dec. 16 vs. Jesse Rodriguez

          3. Julio Cesar Martinez     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 20-2, 1 NC
          Last: W (TKO11) Ronal Batista, May 6
          Next: TBA

          4. Artem Dalakian     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 22-0
          Last: W (UD12) David Jimenez, Jan. 28
          Next: TBA

          5. David Jimenez     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 12-1
          Last: L (UD12) Artem Dalakian, Jan. 28
          Next: TBA

          6. Ricardo Sandoval     Previous ranking: No. 6

          Record: 21-2
          Last: W (KO2) Jerson Ortiz, Feb. 18
          Next TBA

          7. Angel Ayala     Previous ranking: No. 7

          Record: 16-0
          Last: W (UD8) Luis Rodriguez, March 4
          Next TBA

          8. Felix Alvarado     Previous ranking: No. 8

          Record: 39-3
          Last: W (TKO4) Armando Hernandez Torres, June 10
          Next TBA

          9. Cristofer Rosales     Previous ranking: No. 9

          Record: 35-6
          Last: W (UD10) Joselito Velazquez, Dec. 3
          Next: TBA

          10. Angelino Cordova     Previous ranking: N. 10

          Record: 18-0-1
          Last: W (UD10) Angel Acosta, April 6
          Next TBA

          JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (UP TO 108 POUNDS)

          1. Kenshiro Teraji     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 21-1
          Last: W (TKO9) Anthony Olascuaga, April 8
          Next: TBA

          2. Jonathan Gonzalez     Previous ranking: 2

          Record: (27-3-1)
          Last: W (UD12) Shokichi Iwata, Nov. 1
          Next: TBA

          3. Carlos Canizales  >   Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 26-1-1
          Last: W (TD8) Daniel Matellon, June 10
          Next: TBA

          4. Hekkie Budler     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 35-4
          Last: W (KO1) Wichet Sengprakhon, June 25
          Next: TBA

          5. Masamichi Yabuki  >   Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 15-4
          Last: W (TKO11) Ronald Chacon, Jan. 28
          Next: TBA

          STRAWWEIGHT (UP TO 105 POUNDS)

          1. Knockout CP Freshmart     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 24-0
          Last: W (UD12) Wanheng Menayothin, July 20, 2022
          Next: TBA

          2. Petchmanee CP Freshmart     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 40-1
          Last: W (TKO8) Norihito Tanaka, June 28
          Next: TBA

          3. Oscar Collazo     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 7-0
          Last: W (TKO7) Melvin Jerusalem, May 27
          Next: Aug. 26 vs. Garen Diagan

          4. Daniel Valladares     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 26-3-1-1NC
          Last: NC (ND3) Ginjiro Shigeoka, Jan. 6
          Next: TBA

          5. Melvin Jerusalem     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 20-3
          Last: L (TKO7) Oscar Collazo, May 27
          Next: TBA