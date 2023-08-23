Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

ESPN's divisional boxing rankings highlight the best in the sport in every weight class. They will change often, based on recent results and performances. Rankings are based on what a fighter has accomplished in the weight division in which he is ranked. Fighters who have announced they are moving to a different weight division will be ranked in that new weight class, if warranted, only once they fight in that weight class. Fighters who currently own titles in two divisions can be ranked in both weight classes.

Fighters who haven't competed in the past 12 months -- and don't have a fight scheduled -- will be dropped from the rankings until they fight again. Any fighter who tests positive for a performance-enhancing substance will also be removed. That boxer will be eligible to re-enter the rankings after his next bout.

Since his run at the elite level of boxing began in 2018 with a surprising win over Isaac Dogboe, Emanuel Navarrete was viewed as a champion, but a bit of a wild card. Everyone knew he had the power and output.

But would his impatience be his downfall when he faced Oscar Valdez in his latest junior lightweight title defense. Valdez is about as poised as it gets in the ring, and Navarrete hadn't faced that level of competition quite yet. Navarrete silenced all doubters on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision and cementing himself at No. 1 in the division. Now it's a matter of seeing who can step up and where he'll go from here. Valdez dropped two spots with the loss.

In other action this past weekend, heavyweight Anthony Joshua scored a memorable seventh-round knockout of Robert Helenius in London. The victory was significant, but it wasn't enough to move the needle for our panelists and he remains at No. 4.

Rankings are determined by Mike Coppinger, Ben Baby, Michael Rothstein and Nick Parkinson. They are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

HEAVYWEIGHT (UNLIMITED)

play 0:44 Tyson Fury defeats Derek Chisora by TKO to defend his titles Tyson Fury defends his heavyweight title by defeating Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout by way of technical knockout.

1. Tyson Fury Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 33-0-1

Last: W (TKO10) Derek Chisora, Dec. 3 (Watch this fight on ESPN+)

Next: Oct. 28 vs. Francis Ngannou

2. Oleksandr Usyk Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 20-0

Last: W (SD12) Anthony Joshua, Aug. 20

Next: Aug. 26 vs. Daniel Dubois.

3. Deontay Wilder Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 43-2-1

Last: W (KO1) Robert Helenius, Oct. 9

Next: TBA

4. Anthony Joshua Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 26-3

Last: W (KO7) Robert Helenius, Aug. 12

Next: TBD

5. Andy Ruiz Jr. Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 35-2

Last: W (UD12) Luis Ortiz, Sept. 4

Next: TBA

6. Zhilei Zhang Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 25-1-1

Last: W (TKO6) Joe Joyce, April 15

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Joe Joyce

7. Jared Anderson Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 15-0

Last: W (UD10) Charles Martin, July 1

Next: Aug. 26 vs. Andriy Rudenko

8. Joe Joyce Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 15-1

Last: L (TKO6) Zhilei Zhang, April 15

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Zhilei Zhang

9. Joseph Parker Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 32-3

Last: W (TKO1) Faiga Opelu, May 24

Next: TBA

10. Filip Hrgovic Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 15-0

Last: W (UD12) Zhilei Zhang, Aug. 20, 2022

Next: Aug. 12 vs. Demsey McKean

Editor's note: Dillian Whyte has been removed for testing positive for a banned substance.

CRUISERWEIGHT (UP TO 200 POUNDS)

1. Yuniel Dorticos Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 26-2

Last: W (TKO2) Deibis Berrocal, Dec. 18

Next: TBA

2. Jai Opetaia Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 22-0

Last: W (UD12) Mairis Briedis, July 2

Next: TBA

3. Badou Jack Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 28-3-3

Last: W (TKO12) Ilunga Junior Makabu, Feb. 26

Next: TBA

4. Chris Billam-Smith Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 18-1

Last: W (MD12) Lawrence Okolie, May 27

Next: TBA

5. Mairis Briedis Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 28-2

Last: L (UD12) Jai Opetaia, July 2

Next: TBA

6. Ilunga Makabu Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 29-3

Last: L (TKO12) Badou Jack, Feb. 26

Next: TBA

7. Lawrence Okolie Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 19-1

Last: L (MD12) Chris Billam-Smith, May 27

Next: TBA

8. Richard Riakporhe Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 16-0

Last: W (TKO4) Krzysztof Glowacki, Jan. 21

Next: TBA

9. Arsen Goulamirian Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 27-0

Last: W (UD12) Aleksei Egorov, Nov. 19

Next: TBA

10. Aleksei Papin Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 15-1

Last: W (TKO2) Damir Beljo, Oct, 29

Next: TBA

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (UP TO 175 POUNDS)

play 1:01 Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th finish in 19 fights Artur Beterbiev continues his dominant streak, finishing every one of his fights thus far.

1. Dmitry Bivol Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 21-0

Last: W (UD12) Gilberto Ramirez, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Artur Beterbiev Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 19-0

Last: W (TKO8) Anthony Yarde, Jan. 28

Next: Jan. 13 vs. Callum Smith

3. Callum Smith Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-1

Last: W (KO4) Mathieu Bauderlique, Aug. 20

Next: Jan, 13 vs. Artur Beterbiev

4. Anthony Yarde Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-3

Last: L (TKO8) Artur Beterbiev, Jan. 28

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Ricky Summers

5. Gilberto Ramirez Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 44-1

Last: L (UD12) Dmitry Bivol, Nov. 5

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Joe Smith Jr.

6. Joshua Buatsi Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 17-0

Last: W (UD10) Pawel Stepien, May 6

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Dan Azeez

7. Dan Azeez Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 19-0

Last: W (TKO12) Thomas Faure, March 11

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Joshua Buatsi

8. Andre Dirrell Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 29-3

Last: W (TKO10) Yunieski Gonzalez, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

9. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 19-1

Last: W (TKO6) Ricards Bolotniks, May 6

Next: TBA

10. Lyndon Arthur Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 22-1

Last: W (UD10) Boris Crighton, March 24

Next: Sept. 1 vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (UP TO 168 POUNDS)

Canelo Alvarez, right, punches John Ryder during their super middleweight title fight at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara on Saturday. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

1. Canelo Alvarez Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 58-2-2

Last: W (UD12) John Ryder, May 6

Next: Sept. 30 vs. Jermell Charlo

2. David Benavidez Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 27-0

Last: W (UD12) Caleb Plant, March 25

Next: TBD vs. Demetrius Andrade

3. Caleb Plant Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 22-2

Last: L (UD12) David Benavidez, March 25

Next: TBA

4. John Ryder Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 32-6

Last: L (UD12) Canelo Alvarez, May 6

Next: TBA

5. David Morrell Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 9-0

Last: W (UD12) Gabriel Rosado, April 22

Next: TBA

6. Jaime Munguia Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 42-0

Last: W (UD12) Sergiy Derevyanchenko, June 10

Next: TBA

7. Christian Mbili Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 24-0

Last: W (UD10) Carlos Gongora, March 23

Next: TBA

8. Demetrius Andrade Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 32-0

Last: W (UD12) Demond Nicholson, Jan. 7

Next: TBD vs. David Benavidez

9. Carlos Gongora Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 21-1

Last: L (UD10) Christian Mbili, March 23

Next: TBA

10. Zach Parker Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 22-1

Last: L (TKO5) John Ryder, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Daniel Jacobs has been removed for inactivity.

MIDDLEWEIGHT (UP TO 160 POUNDS)

play 0:47 Janikbek Alimkhanuly wins with vicious KO Janikbek Alimkhanuly drops Steven Butler for the big win on Top Rank.

1. Gennadiy Golovkin Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 42-1-1

Last: L (UD12) Canelo Alvarez, Sept. 17

Next: TBA

2. Janibek Alimkhanuly Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 14-0

Last: W (TKO2) Steven Butler, May 13

Next: Oct. 14 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri

3. Carlos Adames Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 23-1

Last: W (TKO9) Julian Williams, June 24

Next: TBA

4. Liam Smith Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 33-3-1

Last: W (TKO4) Chris Eubank Jr., Jan. 21

Next: Sept. 2 vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

5. Erislandy Lara Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 29-3-3

Last: W (TKO8) Gary O'Sullivan, May 28

Next: TBA vs. Danny Garcia

6. Chris Eubank Jr. Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 32-3

Last: L (TKO4) Liam Smith, Jan. 21

Next: Sept. 2 vs. Liam Smith

7. Michael Zerafa Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 31-4

Last: W (UD10) Danilo Creati, Nov. 23

Next: TBA

8. Julian Williams Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 28-4-1

Last: L (TKO9) Carlos Adames, June 24

Next: TBA

9. Vincenzo Gualtieri Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 21-0-1

Last: W (UD10) Esquiva Falcao, July 1

Next: Oct. 14 vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly

10. Meiirim Nursultanov Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 19-0

Last: W (TKO8) Kazuto Takesako, April 15

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Jermall Charlo has been removed for inactivity.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (UP TO 154 POUNDS)

Jermell Charlo, right, exchanges punches in the ring with Brian Castano before knocking him out in Round 10 on May 14. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

1. Tim Tszyu Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 23-0

Last: W (KO1) Carlos Ocampo, June 17

Next: TBA

2. Brian Mendoza Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 22-2

Last: W (KO7) Sebastian Fundora, April 8

Next: TBA

3. Sebastian Fundora Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-1-1

Last: L (KO7) Brian Mendoza, April 8

Next: TBA

4. Magomed Kurbanov Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 25-0

Last: W (SD12) Michel Soro, May 6

Next: TBA

5. Erickson Lubin Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 25-2

Last: W (KO5) Luis Arias, June 24

Next: TBA

6. Michel Soro Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 35-4-2

Last: L (SD12) Magomed Kurbanov, May 6

Next: TBA

7. Israil Madrimov Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 9-0-1

Last: W (UD10) Raphael Igbokwe, April 8

Next: TBA

8. Tony Harrison Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 29-4-1

Last: L (TKO9) Tim Tszyu, March 11

Next: TBA

9. Bakhram Murtazaliev Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 21-0

Last: W (UD8) Roberto Valenzuela Jr. Dec. 17

Next: TBA

10. Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 20-0

Last: W (TKO7) Joseph Spencer, March 25

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano have been removed for inactivity. Liam Smith moved to middleweight.

WELTERWEIGHT (UP TO 147 POUNDS)

play 1:16 Stephen A.: Terence Crawford is the best in the world right now Stephen A. Smith tabs Terence Crawford as the best pound-for-pound fighter after his win over Errol Spence Jr.

1. Terence Crawford Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 40-0

Last: W (TKO9) Errol Spence Jr., July 29

Next: TBA

2. Errol Spence Jr. Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 28-1

Last: L (TKO10) Terence Crawford, July 29

Next: TBA

3. Jaron Ennis Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 31-0

Last: W (KO10) Roiman Villa, July 8

Next: TBD

4. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 19-0

Last: W (TKO9) Michael McKinson, Aug. 6

Next: TBD

5. Eimantas Stanionis Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 14-0

Last: W (SD12) Radzhab Butaev, April 16

Next: TBD

6. Cody Crowley Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 22-0

Last: W (MD12) Abel Ramos, March 25

Next: TBA

7. David Avanesyan Previous ranking: 7

Record: 29-4-1

Last: L (TKO6) Terence Crawford, Dec. 10

Next: TBA

8. Mario Barrios Previous ranking: 8

Record: 27-2

Last: W (TKO8) Jovanie Santiago, Feb. 11

Next: TBA

9. Alexis Rocha Previous ranking: 9

Record: 23-1

Last: W (KO5) Anthony Young, May 27

Next: TBA

10. Roiman Villa Previous ranking: 10

Record: 26-2

Last: L (KO10) Jaron Ennis, July 8

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Yordenis Ugas and Keith Thurman have been removed for inactivity. Conor Benn has been removed for testing positive for a banned substance.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (UP TO 140 POUNDS)

play 1:08 Teofimo Lopez dominates Josh Taylor in unanimous decision Teofimo Lopez dominates Josh Taylor down the stretch as he wins by unanimous decision.

1. Jack Catterall Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 27-1

Last: W (UD10) Darragh Foley, May 27

Next: Oct. 21 vs. Jorge Linares

2. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 19-1

Last: W (UD10) Josh Taylor, June 10

Next: TBA

3. Regis Prograis Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-1

Last: W (SD12) Danielito Zorrilla, June 17

Next: Oct. 28 vs. Devin Haney

4. Josh Taylor Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 19-1

Last: L (UD12) Teofimo Lopez Jr., June 10

Next: TBA

5. Jose Ramirez Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 28-1

Last: W (KO11) Richard Commey, March 25

Next: TBA

6. Subriel Matias Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 19-1

Last: W (TKO5) Jeremias Ponce, Feb. 25

Next: TBA

7. Sandor Martin Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 40-3

Last: L (SD10) Teofimo Lopez Jr., Dec. 10

Next: TBA.

8. Ryan Garcia Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 23-1

Last: L (KO7) Gervonta Davis, April 22

Next: TBA

9. Arnold Barboza Jr. Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 28-0

Last: W (UD10) Jose Pedraza, Feb. 3

Next: TBA

10. Jose Zepeda Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 35-3

Last: L (KO11) Regis Prograis, Nov. 26

Next: Sept. 23 vs. Richardson Hitchins

LIGHTWEIGHT (UP TO 135 POUNDS)

1. Devin Haney Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 30-0

Last: W (UD12) Vasiliy Lomachenko, May 20

Next: Oct. 28 vs. Regis Prograis

2. Vasiliy Lomachenko Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 17-3

Last: L (UD12) Devin Haney, May 20

Next: TBA

3. Gervonta Davis Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-0

Last: W (KO7) Ryan Garcia, April 22

Next: TBA

4. Shakur Stevenson Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 20-0

Last: W (TKO6) Shuichiro Yoshino, April 8

Next: TBA

5. George Kambosos Jr. Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 21-1

Last: W (MD12) Maxi Hughes, June 22

Next: TBA

6. Isaac Cruz Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 25-2-1

Last: W (SD12) Giovanni Cabrera, July 29

Next: TBA

7. William Zepeda Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 28-0

Last: W (KO2) Jaime Arboleda, April 29

Next: Sept. 16 vs. Mercito Gesta

8. Frank Martin Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 18-0

Last: W (UD12) Artem Harutyunyan, July 15

Next: TBA

9. Jamaine Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 16-1

Last: L (UD12) Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oct. 29

Next: Sept. 15 vs. Antonio Moran

10. Zaur Abdullaev Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 17-1

Last: W (UD10) Ricardo Nunez, March 7

Next: TBA

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (UP TO 130 POUNDS)

play 2:08 Emanuel Navarrete wins instant classic vs. Oscar Valdez Emanuel Navarrete comes out victorious in a 12-round classic vs. Oscar Valdez in Arizona.

1. Emanuel Navarrete Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 38-1

Last: W (UD12) Oscar Valdez, Aug. 12

Next: TBA

2. Joe Cordina Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 16-0

Last: W (SD12) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, April 22

Next: Sept. 30 vs. TBA

3. Oscar Valdez Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 31-2

Last: L (UD12) Emanuel Navarrete, Aug. 12

Next: TBA

4. Hector Luis Garcia Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 16-1

Last: L (TKO9) Gervonta Davis, Jan. 7

Next: TBA

5. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 17-1-1

Last: L (SD12) Joe Cordina, April 22

Next: TBA

6. O'Shaquie Foster Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 20-2

Last: W (UD12) Rey Vargas, Feb. 11

Next: TBA

7. Roger Gutierrez Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 26-4-1

Last: W (KO2) Henry Delgado, March 3

Next: TBA

8. Robson Conceicao Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 17-2 1 NC

Last: NC (No decision) Nicolas Polanco, Sept. 23

Next: Sept. 15 vs. Humberto Galindo

9. Kenichi Ogawa Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 27-2-1

Last: W (TKO5) Krai Setthaphon, April 1

Next: TBA

10. Jono Carroll Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 24-2-1

Last: W (UD10) Miguel Marriaga, March 18

Next: TBA

FEATHERWEIGHT (UP TO 126 POUNDS)

play 0:55 Luis Alberto Lopez knocks Michael Conlan out cold in Belfast Luis Alberto Lopez flattens Michael Conlan with a huge uppercut to Conlan's chin to retain his belt.

1. Luis Alberto Lopez Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 28-2

Last: W (TKO5) Michael Conlan, May 27

Next: Sept. 15 vs. Joet Gonzalez

2. Leigh Wood Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 27-3

Last: W (UD12) Mauricio Lara, May 27

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Josh Warrington

3. Brandon Figueroa Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 24-1-1

Last: W (UD12) Mark Magsayo, March 4

Next: TBA

4. Robeisy Ramirez Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 13-1

Last: W (UD12) Satoshi Shimizu, July 25

Next: TBA

5. Mauricio Lara Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 26-3-1

Last: L (UD12) Leigh Wood, May 27

Next: TBA

6. Rey Vargas Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 36-1

Last: L (UD12) O'Shaquie Foster, Feb. 11

Next: TBA

7. Josh Warrington Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 31-2-1

Last: L (SD12) Luis Alberto Lopez, Dec. 10

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Leigh Wood

8. Mark Magsayo Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 24-2

Last: L (UD12) Brandon Figueroa, March 4

Next: TBA

9. Isaac Dogboe Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 24-2

Last: L (UD12) Robeisy Ramirez

Next: TBA

10. Michael Conlan Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 18-2

Last: L (TKO5) Luis Alberto Lopez, May 27

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Gary Russell Jr. has been removed for inactivity.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (UP TO 122 POUNDS)

play 2:09 Naoya Inoue remains undefeated with TKO win over Stephen Fulton Naoya Inoue defeats Stephen Fulton by technical knockout to claim the WBO and WBC junior featherweight titles.

1. Naoya Inoue Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 25-0

Last: W (TKO8) Stephen Fulton, July 25 (Watch this fight on ESPN+)

Next: TBA

2. Stephen Fulton Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 21-1

Last: L (TKO8) Naoya Inoue, July 25

Next: TBA

3. Luis Nery Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 35-1

Last: W (TKO2) Froilan Saludar, July 8

Next: TBA

4. Marlon Tapales Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 37-3

Last: W (SD12) Murodjon Akhmadaliev, April 8

Next: TBA

5. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 11-1

Last: L (MD12) Marlon Tapales, April 8

Next: TBA

6. Azat Hovhannisyan Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 21-4

Last: L (KO11) Luis Nery, Feb. 18

Next: TBA

7. Zolani Tete Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 30-4

Last: W (KO4) Jason Cunningham, July 2, 2022

Next: TBA

8. John Riel Casimero Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 33-4

Last: W (UD2) Fillipus Nghitumbwa, May 13

Next: TBA

9. Sam Goodman Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 15-0

Last: W (SD12) Ra'eese Aleem, June 18

Next: TBA

10. Ra'eese Aleem Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 20-1

Last: L (SD12) Sam Goodman, June 18

Next: TBA

BANTAMWEIGHT (UP TO 118 POUNDS)

1. Emmanuel Rodriguez Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 22-2

Last: W (UD12) Melvin Lopez, Aug. 12

Next: TBA

2. Jason Moloney Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-2

Last: W (MD12) Vincent Astrolabio, May 13

Next: TBD

3. Takuma Inoue Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 18-1

Last: W (UD12) Liborio Solis, April 8

Next: TBA

4. Alexandro Santiago Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 28-3-5

Last: W (UD12) Nonito Donaire, July 29

Next: TBA

5. Nonito Donaire Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 42-8

Last: L (UD12) Alejandro Santiago, July 29

Next: TBA

6. Kal Yafai Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 27-1

Last: W (UD10) Jerald Paclar, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

7. Vincent Astrolabio Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 18-4

Last: L (MD12) Jason Moloney, May 13

Next: TBD

8. Gary Antonio Russell Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 19-1

Last: L (TD10) Emmanuel Rodriguez, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

9. Ryosuke Nishida Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 7-0

Last: W (UD12) Songsaeng Phoyaem, April 1

Next: Aug. 11 vs. Christian Medina Jimenez

10. Sho Ishida Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 33-3

Last: W (SD12) Victor Santillan, June 11

Next: TBA

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (UP TO 115 POUNDS)

1. Juan Francisco Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 44-3

Last: W (MD12) Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, Dec. 3

Next: TBA

2. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 51-4

Last: L (MD12) Juan Francisco Estrada, Dec. 3

Next: TBA

3. Kazuto Ioka Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 30-2-1

Last: W (UD12) Joshua Franco, June 24

Next: TBA

4. Fernando Martinez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 16-0

Last: W (TKO11) Jade Bornea, June 24

Next: TBA

5. Junto Nakatani Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 25-0

Last: W (KO12) Andrew Moloney, May 20

Next: TBA

6. Joshua Franco Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 18-1-3

Last: L (UD12) Kazuto Ioka, June 24

Next: TBA

7. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 52-6-1

Last: W (UD8) Komgrich Nantapech, May 27

Next: TBA

8. Donnie Nietes Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 43-2-6

Last: L (UD12) Kazuto Ioka, July 13, 2022

Next: TBA

9. Carlos Cuadras Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 40-5-1

Last: W (UD10) Lamberto Macias, Feb. 10

Next: TBA

10. Kosei Tanaka Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 19-1

Last: W (TKO10) Pablo Carrillo, May 21

Next: TBA

FLYWEIGHT (UP TO 112 POUNDS)

1. Jesse Rodriguez Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-0

Last: W (UD12) Cristian Gonzalez, April 8

Next: Dec. 16 vs. Sunny Edwards

2. Sunny Edwards Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 20-0

Last: W (UD12) Andres Campos, June 10

Next: Dec. 16 vs. Jesse Rodriguez

3. Julio Cesar Martinez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-2, 1 NC

Last: W (TKO11) Ronal Batista, May 6

Next: TBA

4. Artem Dalakian Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-0

Last: W (UD12) David Jimenez, Jan. 28

Next: TBA

5. David Jimenez Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 12-1

Last: L (UD12) Artem Dalakian, Jan. 28

Next: TBA

6. Ricardo Sandoval Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 21-2

Last: W (KO2) Jerson Ortiz, Feb. 18

Next TBA

7. Angel Ayala Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 16-0

Last: W (UD8) Luis Rodriguez, March 4

Next TBA

8. Felix Alvarado Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 39-3

Last: W (TKO4) Armando Hernandez Torres, June 10

Next TBA

9. Cristofer Rosales Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 35-6

Last: W (UD10) Joselito Velazquez, Dec. 3

Next: TBA

10. Angelino Cordova Previous ranking: N. 10

Record: 18-0-1

Last: W (UD10) Angel Acosta, April 6

Next TBA

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (UP TO 108 POUNDS)

1. Kenshiro Teraji Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 21-1

Last: W (TKO9) Anthony Olascuaga, April 8

Next: TBA

2. Jonathan Gonzalez Previous ranking: 2

Record: (27-3-1)

Last: W (UD12) Shokichi Iwata, Nov. 1

Next: TBA

3. Carlos Canizales > Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-1-1

Last: W (TD8) Daniel Matellon, June 10

Next: TBA

4. Hekkie Budler Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 35-4

Last: W (KO1) Wichet Sengprakhon, June 25

Next: TBA

5. Masamichi Yabuki > Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-4

Last: W (TKO11) Ronald Chacon, Jan. 28

Next: TBA

STRAWWEIGHT (UP TO 105 POUNDS)

1. Knockout CP Freshmart Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 24-0

Last: W (UD12) Wanheng Menayothin, July 20, 2022

Next: TBA

2. Petchmanee CP Freshmart Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 40-1

Last: W (TKO8) Norihito Tanaka, June 28

Next: TBA

3. Oscar Collazo Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 7-0

Last: W (TKO7) Melvin Jerusalem, May 27

Next: Aug. 26 vs. Garen Diagan

4. Daniel Valladares Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 26-3-1-1NC

Last: NC (ND3) Ginjiro Shigeoka, Jan. 6

Next: TBA

5. Melvin Jerusalem Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 20-3

Last: L (TKO7) Oscar Collazo, May 27

Next: TBA