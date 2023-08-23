        <
          Women's boxing champions list

          Claressa Shields has won titles in three different weight classes and she's the current undisputed junior middleweight champion, and the unified middleweight champion. Mark Brown/Getty Images
          Women's boxing is divided between 17 weight classes, from heavyweight to atomweight. The four major sanctioning bodies, WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC have champions in most of the divisions and to make it easier for boxing fans, below is a chart of who holds each of the titles and secondary belts.

          For a list of the best fighters regardless of weight class, check ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

          Heavyweight (Weight limit varies)

          WBO: N/A

          IBF (over 175 lbs.): Vacant

          WBA: N/A

          WBC (over 168 lbs.): Hanna Gabriels

          Light heavyweight (Weight limit varies)

          WBO (175 lbs.): Vacant

          IBF (175 lbs.): Vacant

          WBA (over 175 lbs.): Hanna Gabriels

          WBC: N/A

          Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

          WBO: Savannah Marshall

          IBF: Savannah Marshall

          WBA: Savannah Marshall

          WBC: Savannah Marshall

          Middleweight (160 lbs.)

          WBO: Claressa Shields

          IBF: Claressa Shields

          WBA: Claressa Shields

          WBC: Claressa Shields

          Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)

          WBO: Natasha Jonas

          IBF: Natasha Jonas

          WBA: Terri Harper

          WBC: Natasha Jonas

          Welterweight (147 lbs.)

          WBO: Vacant

          IBF: Natasha Jonas

          WBA: Jessica McCaskill

          WBC: Jessica McCaskill

          Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)

          WBO: Chantelle Cameron

          IBF: Chantelle Cameron

          WBA: Chantelle Cameron*

          WBC: Chantelle Cameron

          *Kali Reis is the WBA junior welterweight champion in recess

          Lightweight (135 lbs.)

          WBO: Katie Taylor

          IBF: Katie Taylor

          WBA: Katie Taylor

          WBC: Katie Taylor

          Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)

          WBO: Alycia Baumgardner

          IBF: Alycia Baumgardner

          WBA: Alycia Baumgardner*

          WBC: Alycia Baumgardner

          *Hyun Mi Choi is the WBA champion in recess

          Featherweight (126 lbs.)

          WBO: Amanda Serrano*

          IBF: Amanda Serrano

          WBA: Amanda Serrano

          WBC: Amanda Serrano**

          *Brenda Karen Carabajal is the WBO interim featherweight champion

          **Sabrina Perez is the WBC interim featherweight champion

          Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)

          WBO: Debora Anahi Dionicius

          IBF: Cherneka Johnson

          WBA: Mayerlin Rivas

          WBC: Yamileth Mercado*

          *Kudakwashe Chiwandire is the WBC interim junior featherweight champion

          Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

          WBO: Dina Thorslund

          IBF: Ebanie Bridges

          WBA: Nina Hughes

          WBC: Yulihan Luna

          Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)

          WBO: Mizuki Hiruta

          IBF: Micaela Lujan

          WBA: Clara Lescurat

          WBC: Asley Gonzalez*

          *Adelaida Ruiz is the WBC interim junior bantamweight champion

          Flyweight (112 lbs.)

          WBO: Gabriela Alaniz

          IBF: Arely Mucino

          WBA: Marlen Esparza

          WBC: Marlen Esparza

          Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

          WBO: Evelyn Bermudez

          IBF: Evelyn Bermudez

          WBA: Jessica Nery Plata*

          WBC: Jessica Nery Plata

          *Maria Guadalupe Bautista is the WBA junior flyweight champion in recess

          Strawweight (105 lbs.)

          WBO: Yokasta Valle

          IBF: Yokasta Valle

          WBA: Seniesa Estrada

          WBC: Seniesa Estrada

          Atomweight (102 lbs.)

          WBO: Yuko Kuroki

          IBF: Mika Iwakawa

          WBA: Montserrat Alarcon

          WBC: Fabiana Bytyqi