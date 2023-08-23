Women's boxing champions list

Women's boxing is divided between 17 weight classes, from heavyweight to atomweight. The four major sanctioning bodies, WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC have champions in most of the divisions and to make it easier for boxing fans, below is a chart of who holds each of the titles and secondary belts.
Heavyweight (Weight limit varies)
WBO: N/A
IBF (over 175 lbs.): Vacant
WBA: N/A
WBC (over 168 lbs.): Hanna Gabriels
Light heavyweight (Weight limit varies)
WBO (175 lbs.): Vacant
IBF (175 lbs.): Vacant
WBA (over 175 lbs.): Hanna Gabriels
WBC: N/A
Super middleweight (168 lbs.)
WBO: Savannah Marshall
IBF: Savannah Marshall
WBA: Savannah Marshall
WBC: Savannah Marshall
Middleweight (160 lbs.)
WBO: Claressa Shields
IBF: Claressa Shields
WBA: Claressa Shields
WBC: Claressa Shields
Junior middleweight (154 lbs.)
WBO: Natasha Jonas
IBF: Natasha Jonas
WBA: Terri Harper
WBC: Natasha Jonas
Welterweight (147 lbs.)
WBO: Vacant
IBF: Natasha Jonas
WBA: Jessica McCaskill
WBC: Jessica McCaskill
Junior welterweight (140 lbs.)
WBO: Chantelle Cameron
IBF: Chantelle Cameron
WBA: Chantelle Cameron*
WBC: Chantelle Cameron
*Kali Reis is the WBA junior welterweight champion in recess
Lightweight (135 lbs.)
WBO: Katie Taylor
IBF: Katie Taylor
WBA: Katie Taylor
WBC: Katie Taylor
Junior lightweight (130 lbs.)
WBO: Alycia Baumgardner
IBF: Alycia Baumgardner
WBA: Alycia Baumgardner*
WBC: Alycia Baumgardner
*Hyun Mi Choi is the WBA champion in recess
Featherweight (126 lbs.)
WBO: Amanda Serrano*
IBF: Amanda Serrano
WBA: Amanda Serrano
WBC: Amanda Serrano**
*Brenda Karen Carabajal is the WBO interim featherweight champion
**Sabrina Perez is the WBC interim featherweight champion
Junior featherweight (122 lbs.)
WBO: Debora Anahi Dionicius
IBF: Cherneka Johnson
WBA: Mayerlin Rivas
WBC: Yamileth Mercado*
*Kudakwashe Chiwandire is the WBC interim junior featherweight champion
Bantamweight (118 lbs.)
WBO: Dina Thorslund
IBF: Ebanie Bridges
WBA: Nina Hughes
WBC: Yulihan Luna
Junior bantamweight (115 lbs.)
WBO: Mizuki Hiruta
IBF: Micaela Lujan
WBA: Clara Lescurat
WBC: Asley Gonzalez*
*Adelaida Ruiz is the WBC interim junior bantamweight champion
Flyweight (112 lbs.)
WBO: Gabriela Alaniz
IBF: Arely Mucino
WBA: Marlen Esparza
WBC: Marlen Esparza
Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)
WBO: Evelyn Bermudez
IBF: Evelyn Bermudez
WBA: Jessica Nery Plata*
WBC: Jessica Nery Plata
*Maria Guadalupe Bautista is the WBA junior flyweight champion in recess
Strawweight (105 lbs.)
WBO: Yokasta Valle
IBF: Yokasta Valle
WBA: Seniesa Estrada
WBC: Seniesa Estrada
Atomweight (102 lbs.)
WBO: Yuko Kuroki
IBF: Mika Iwakawa
WBA: Montserrat Alarcon
WBC: Fabiana Bytyqi