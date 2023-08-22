Women's boxing divisional rankings: Featherweight contenders lining up for Serrano

The IBF heavyweight title is on the line Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand, when ESPN's No. 1 heavyweight, Lani Daniels, takes on Razel Mohammed. It'll be the third fight this year for Daniels (8-2-2) in the toughest division to find opponents in in boxing. Mohammed (3-0-2) last fought in August, 2022 when she beat Rolen Mulebo on points.

On the same card, Mea Motu (16-0, 6 KO) takes on Ellen Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KO) in a junior featherweight fight. Should Motu win, she would receive potential Top 5 consideration. The 31-year-old from New Zealand has some real talent.

On Saturday at junior lightweight, Kallopi Kourouni (12-3-1, 2 KO) will face Monica Acosta Siris (9-21, 6 KO) in an 8-round fight in Colombia.

Last week, Raven Chapman, ESPN's No. 4 featherweight, continued rolling on to a potential title shot down the road, taking care of Lila dos Santos Furtado by unanimous decision. Depending on what undisputed champion Amanda Serrano decides to do next, Chapman would likely be the toughest in-division fight for ESPN's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter. Chapman (7-0, 2 KO) knocked down Furtado (9-1, 1 KO) in the second round and largely controlled the fight.

Also at featherweight last weekend, Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) picked up the biggest win of her career, beating Brenda Karen Carabajal by a 97-92, 95-93, 92-96 split decision in Argentina where she was knocked down once and also had a point deducted. Ramos, 38, has had two losses in her career -- to Elhem Mekhaled and Katharina Thanderz. The loss was the first fight in over a year for Carabajal (18-6-1, 9 KO).

Former IBF bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman (17-8-2) had a majority draw against Lilian Dolores Silva (4-16-2) in a four-round featherweight fight in Argentina - Silva's first non-loss since 2017. Roman is now 1-2-1 since losing the title to Ebanie Bridges last year. At heavyweight, Sequita Hemingway (2-3) beat Maria Hunt (0-1) by unanimous decision.

Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.

175+ POUNDS

1. Lani Daniels Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 8-2-2, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Alrie Meleisea, May 27

Next: TBA

2. Alrie Meleisea Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 6-2-1, 0 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Lani Daniels, May 27

Next: TBA

3. Oxandia Castillo Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 19-3-3, 15 KOs

Last: W (UD4) Mery Caba Rancier, March 19, 2022

Next: TBA

4. Angie Paola Rocha Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 14-4-3, 7 KOs

Last: L (TKO1)Raquel Miller, March 10

Next: TBA

5. Bolatito Oluwole Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-0, 3 KO

Last: W (UD4) Abiola Olawale, March 5

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Hanna Gabriels and Danielle Perkins have been removed for inactivity.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)

Savannah Marshall, above, became the undisputed super middleweight champion after defeating Franchon Crews Dezurn by majority decision. Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

1. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 13-1, 10 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1

Next: TBA

2. Shadasia Green Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 13-0, 11 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Olivia Curry, Aug. 5

Next: TBA

3. Franchon Crews Dezurn Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 8-2, 2 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Savannah Marshall, July 1

Next: TBA

4. Christina Hammer Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 28-1, 13 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7, 2022

Next: TBA

5. Elin Cederroos Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 8-2, 4 KOs

Last: L (TKO6) Shadasia Green, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)

Claressa Shields, above, defended her middleweight undisputed championship with a one-sided unanimous decision Cornejo. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

1. Claressa Shields Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 14-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3

Next: TBA

2. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 13-1, 10 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1

Next: TBA

3. Raquel Miller Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 13-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (TKO1) Angie Paola Rocha, March 10

Next: TBA

4. Olivia Curry Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 7-2, 2 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Shadasia Green, Aug. 5

Next: TBA

5. Mapule Ngubane Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 10-8-3, 2 KOs

Last: W (TKO3) Emily Kabwalo, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)

1. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 14-2-1, 8 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Kandi Wyatt, July 1

Next: TBA

2. Terri Harper Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 14-1-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Ivana Habazin, May 27

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Cecilia Braekhus

3. Marie-Eve Dicaire Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-2, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

4. Cecilia Braekhus Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 37-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17

Next: Oct. 7 vs. Terri Harper

5. Patricia Berghult Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 16-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO3) Maria Elena Maderna, March 4

Next: TBA

WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)

1. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 14-2-1, 8 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Kandi Wyatt, July 1

Next: TBA

3. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 6-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Marie-Pier Houle, April 22

Next: TBA

4. Marie Pier Houle Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-1-1, 2 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Sandy Ryan, April 22

Next: TBA

5. Lauren Price Previous ranking: NR

Record: 4-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Kirstie Bavington, May 6

Next: TBA

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)

Chantelle Cameron, left, defended her undisputed junior welterweight championship with a decision victory over Katie Taylor. Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

1. Chantelle Cameron Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Katie Taylor, May 20

Next: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor

2. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 22-1, 6 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20

Next: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

3. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

4. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 6-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Marie-Pier Houle, April 22

Next: TBA

5. Oshin Derieuw Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 19-0, 7 KOs

Last: W (TKO7) Francia Elena Bravo, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

Kali Reis has been removed due to inactivity.

LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)

1. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 22-1, 6 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20

Next: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

2. Mikaela Mayer Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 18-1, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Lucy Wildheart, April 15

Next: TBA

3. Estelle Mossely Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 11-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Anisha Basheel, Feb. 17

Next: TBA

4. Caroline Dubois Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 7-0, 5 KO

Last: W (Points decision 8) Yanina del Carmen Lescano, June 16

Next: TBA

5. Maira Moneo Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 13-1, 3 KO

Last: W (TKO8) Alys Sanchez, July 1

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Amanda Serrano has been removed due to inactivity in this division.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)

1. Alycia Baumgardner Previous ranking: 1

Record: 15-1, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Christina Linardatou, July 15

Next: TBA

2. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 48-3-1 NC, 19 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Bo Mi Re Shin, May 28

Next: TBA

3. Elhem Mekhaled Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 16-2, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Yuliia Kutsenko, May 28

Next: TBA

4. Bo Mi Re Shin Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 15-2-3, 8 KOs

Last: L (SD10) Delfine Persoon, May 28

Next: TBA

5. Hyun Mi Choi Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 20-0-1, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Vanessa Bradford, Oct. 19

Next: TBA

FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)

1. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 45-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Heather Hardy, Aug. 5

Next: TBA

2. Erika Cruz Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 15-2, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano,Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Sarah Mahfoud Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 13-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Veronica Tosi, May 26

Next: TBA

4. Raven Chapman Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 6-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Linda Laura Lecca, March 25

Next: TBA

5. Daniela Romina Bermudez Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 31-4-3, 11 KOs

Last: W (TKO5) Daniela Barbara Rivero, April 22

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)

1. Yamileth Mercado Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 21-3, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Kudakwashe Chiwandire, March 18

Next: TBA

2. Ellie Scotney Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 7-0, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Cherneka Johnson, June 10

Next: TBA

3. Segolene Lefebvre Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 17-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, April 29

Next: TBA

4. Cherneka Johnson Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 15-2, 6 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Ellie Scotney, June 10

Next: TBA

5. Mayerlin Rivas Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-4-3, 11 KOs

Last: TD (Draw 5) Nazarena Romero, June 10

Next: TBA

BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)

1. Dina Thorslund Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 19-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Debora Anahi Lopez, Feb. 25

Next: TBA

2. Yuliahn Luna Avila Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 25-3-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Vanesa Lorena Taborda, March 17

Next: TBA

3. Ebanie Bridges Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 9-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10

Next: TBA

4. Nina Hughes Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 6-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Katie Healy, June 10

Next: TBA

5. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 27-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Nataly Delgado, Dec. 15

Next: TBA

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)

1. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 27-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Nataly Delgado, Dec. 15

Next: TBA

2. Asley Gonzalez Macias Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 16-2, 7 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Lourdes Juarez, March 25

Next: TBA

3. Micaela Lujan Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20

Next: TBA

4. Clara Lescurat Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 9-0, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Daniela De Jesus Aguiar, May 20

Next: TBA

5. Lourdes Juarez Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 34-4, 4 KOs

Last: L (SD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, March 25

Next: TBA

FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)

Flyweight Marlen Esparza, left, won her first world title in just her 11th professional fight. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

1. Marlen Esparza Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 14-1, 1 KO

Last: W (MD10) Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, July 8

Next: TBA

2. Arely Mucino Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 14-1, 6 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Marlen Esparza, July 8

Next: TBA

4. Ibeth Zamora Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 33-7, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

5. Gabriela Fundora Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 11-0, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, April 8

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)

1. Jessica Nery Plata Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-2, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

2. Evelin Bermudez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 18-0-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Tania Enriquez, March 10

Next: TBA

3. Kim Clavel Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 17-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Naomi Arellano Reyes, May 12

Next: TBA

5. Tania Enriquez Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 21-1, 10 KOs

Last: W (TKO1) Cecilia Nino Rodriguez, July 29

Next: TBA

5. Anabel Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 33-5, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20

Next: TBA

STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)

Seniesa Estrada, right, scored a one-sided unanimous decision over Tina Rupprecht to unify two world titles and keep her No. 1 spot at strawweight. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

1. Seniesa Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 25-0, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28

Next: TBA

2. Yokasta Valle Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 28-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica Basulto, March 25

Next: TBA

3. Sarah Bormann Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 17-0, 7 KO

Last: W (UD10) Perla Perez, June 24

Next: TBA

4. Tina Rupprecht Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 12-1-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Seniesa Estrada, March 25

Next: TBA

5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 5-1, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)

1. Yuko Kuroki Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-7-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Montserrat Alarcon, Aug. 5

Next: TBA

2. Mika Iwakawa Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-6-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO3) Ploypailin Palatsrichuai, Feb. 26

Next: TBA

3. Monserrat Alarcon Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-5-2, 0 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Yuko Kuroki, Aug. 5

Next: TBA

4. Fabiana Bytyqi Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-0-2, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, April 15

Next: TBA

5. Ayaka Miyao Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 25-10-2, 6 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1

Next: TBA