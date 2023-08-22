Women's boxing divisional rankings: Featherweight contenders lining up for Serrano

The IBF heavyweight title is on the line Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand, when ESPN's No. 1 heavyweight, Lani Daniels, takes on Razel Mohammed. It'll be the third fight this year for Daniels (8-2-2) in the toughest division to find opponents in in boxing. Mohammed (3-0-2) last fought in August, 2022 when she beat Rolen Mulebo on points.
On the same card, Mea Motu (16-0, 6 KO) takes on Ellen Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KO) in a junior featherweight fight. Should Motu win, she would receive potential Top 5 consideration. The 31-year-old from New Zealand has some real talent.
On Saturday at junior lightweight, Kallopi Kourouni (12-3-1, 2 KO) will face Monica Acosta Siris (9-21, 6 KO) in an 8-round fight in Colombia.
Last week, Raven Chapman, ESPN's No. 4 featherweight, continued rolling on to a potential title shot down the road, taking care of Lila dos Santos Furtado by unanimous decision. Depending on what undisputed champion Amanda Serrano decides to do next, Chapman would likely be the toughest in-division fight for ESPN's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter. Chapman (7-0, 2 KO) knocked down Furtado (9-1, 1 KO) in the second round and largely controlled the fight.
Also at featherweight last weekend, Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) picked up the biggest win of her career, beating Brenda Karen Carabajal by a 97-92, 95-93, 92-96 split decision in Argentina where she was knocked down once and also had a point deducted. Ramos, 38, has had two losses in her career -- to Elhem Mekhaled and Katharina Thanderz. The loss was the first fight in over a year for Carabajal (18-6-1, 9 KO).
Former IBF bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman (17-8-2) had a majority draw against Lilian Dolores Silva (4-16-2) in a four-round featherweight fight in Argentina - Silva's first non-loss since 2017. Roman is now 1-2-1 since losing the title to Ebanie Bridges last year. At heavyweight, Sequita Hemingway (2-3) beat Maria Hunt (0-1) by unanimous decision.
Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.
175+ POUNDS
1. Lani Daniels Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 8-2-2, 0 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Alrie Meleisea, May 27
Next: TBA
2. Alrie Meleisea Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 6-2-1, 0 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Lani Daniels, May 27
Next: TBA
3. Oxandia Castillo Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 19-3-3, 15 KOs
Last: W (UD4) Mery Caba Rancier, March 19, 2022
Next: TBA
4. Angie Paola Rocha Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 14-4-3, 7 KOs
Last: L (TKO1)Raquel Miller, March 10
Next: TBA
5. Bolatito Oluwole Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 6-0, 3 KO
Last: W (UD4) Abiola Olawale, March 5
Next: TBA
Editor's note: Hanna Gabriels and Danielle Perkins have been removed for inactivity.
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)
1. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 13-1, 10 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1
Next: TBA
2. Shadasia Green Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 13-0, 11 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Olivia Curry, Aug. 5
Next: TBA
3. Franchon Crews Dezurn Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 8-2, 2 KOs
Last: L (MD10) Savannah Marshall, July 1
Next: TBA
4. Christina Hammer Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 28-1, 13 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7, 2022
Next: TBA
5. Elin Cederroos Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 8-2, 4 KOs
Last: L (TKO6) Shadasia Green, Feb. 4
Next: TBA
MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)
1. Claressa Shields Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 14-0, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3
Next: TBA
2. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 13-1, 10 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1
Next: TBA
3. Raquel Miller Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 13-0, 6 KOs
Last: W (TKO1) Angie Paola Rocha, March 10
Next: TBA
4. Olivia Curry Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 7-2, 2 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Shadasia Green, Aug. 5
Next: TBA
5. Mapule Ngubane Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 10-8-3, 2 KOs
Last: W (TKO3) Emily Kabwalo, Nov. 13
Next: TBA
JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)
1. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 14-2-1, 8 KOs
Last: W (TKO8) Kandi Wyatt, July 1
Next: TBA
2. Terri Harper Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 14-1-1, 6 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Ivana Habazin, May 27
Next: Oct. 7 vs. Cecilia Braekhus
3. Marie-Eve Dicaire Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 18-2, 1 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12
Next: TBA
4. Cecilia Braekhus Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 37-2, 9 KOs
Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17
Next: Oct. 7 vs. Terri Harper
5. Patricia Berghult Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 16-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (TKO3) Maria Elena Maderna, March 4
Next: TBA
WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)
1. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
Next: TBA
2. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 14-2-1, 8 KOs
Last: W (TKO8) Kandi Wyatt, July 1
Next: TBA
3. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 6-1, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Marie-Pier Houle, April 22
Next: TBA
4. Marie Pier Houle Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 8-1-1, 2 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Sandy Ryan, April 22
Next: TBA
5. Lauren Price Previous ranking: NR
Record: 4-0, 1 KO
Last: W (UD10) Kirstie Bavington, May 6
Next: TBA
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)
1. Chantelle Cameron Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 18-0, 8 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Katie Taylor, May 20
Next: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor
2. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 22-1, 6 KOs
Last: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20
Next: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron
3. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
Next: TBA
4. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 6-1, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Marie-Pier Houle, April 22
Next: TBA
5. Oshin Derieuw Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 19-0, 7 KOs
Last: W (TKO7) Francia Elena Bravo, Feb. 4
Next: TBA
Kali Reis has been removed due to inactivity.
LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)
Mikaela Mayer wins her first fight at 135 pounds and discusses who she wants next.
1. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 22-1, 6 KOs
Last: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20
Next: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron
2. Mikaela Mayer Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 18-1, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Lucy Wildheart, April 15
Next: TBA
3. Estelle Mossely Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 11-0, 1 KO
Last: W (UD10) Anisha Basheel, Feb. 17
Next: TBA
4. Caroline Dubois Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 7-0, 5 KO
Last: W (Points decision 8) Yanina del Carmen Lescano, June 16
Next: TBA
5. Maira Moneo Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 13-1, 3 KO
Last: W (TKO8) Alys Sanchez, July 1
Next: TBA
Editor's note: Amanda Serrano has been removed due to inactivity in this division.
JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)
Alycia Baumgardner unifies the junior lightweight belts with a split-decision victory over Mikaela Mayer.
1. Alycia Baumgardner Previous ranking: 1
Record: 15-1, 7 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Christina Linardatou, July 15
Next: TBA
2. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 48-3-1 NC, 19 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Bo Mi Re Shin, May 28
Next: TBA
3. Elhem Mekhaled Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 16-2, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Yuliia Kutsenko, May 28
Next: TBA
4. Bo Mi Re Shin Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 15-2-3, 8 KOs
Last: L (SD10) Delfine Persoon, May 28
Next: TBA
5. Hyun Mi Choi Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 20-0-1, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Vanessa Bradford, Oct. 19
Next: TBA
FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)
1. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 45-2-1, 30 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Heather Hardy, Aug. 5
Next: TBA
2. Erika Cruz Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 15-2, 3 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano,Feb. 4
Next: TBA
3. Sarah Mahfoud Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 13-1, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Veronica Tosi, May 26
Next: TBA
4. Raven Chapman Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 6-0, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Linda Laura Lecca, March 25
Next: TBA
5. Daniela Romina Bermudez Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 31-4-3, 11 KOs
Last: W (TKO5) Daniela Barbara Rivero, April 22
Next: TBA
JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)
1. Yamileth Mercado Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 21-3, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Kudakwashe Chiwandire, March 18
Next: TBA
2. Ellie Scotney Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 7-0, 0 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Cherneka Johnson, June 10
Next: TBA
3. Segolene Lefebvre Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 17-0, 1 KO
Last: W (UD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, April 29
Next: TBA
4. Cherneka Johnson Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 15-2, 6 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Ellie Scotney, June 10
Next: TBA
5. Mayerlin Rivas Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 17-4-3, 11 KOs
Last: TD (Draw 5) Nazarena Romero, June 10
Next: TBA
BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)
1. Dina Thorslund Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 19-0, 8 KOs
Last: W (TKO8) Debora Anahi Lopez, Feb. 25
Next: TBA
2. Yuliahn Luna Avila Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 25-3-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Vanesa Lorena Taborda, March 17
Next: TBA
3. Ebanie Bridges Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 9-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10
Next: TBA
4. Nina Hughes Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 6-0, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Katie Healy, June 10
Next: TBA
5. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 27-4-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Nataly Delgado, Dec. 15
Next: TBA
JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)
1. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 27-4-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Nataly Delgado, Dec. 15
Next: TBA
2. Asley Gonzalez Macias Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 16-2, 7 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Lourdes Juarez, March 25
Next: TBA
3. Micaela Lujan Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20
Next: TBA
4. Clara Lescurat Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 9-0, 4 KOs
Last: W (TKO8) Daniela De Jesus Aguiar, May 20
Next: TBA
5. Lourdes Juarez Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 34-4, 4 KOs
Last: L (SD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, March 25
Next: TBA
FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)
1. Marlen Esparza Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 14-1, 1 KO
Last: W (MD10) Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, July 8
Next: TBA
2. Arely Mucino Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29
Next: TBA
3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 14-1, 6 KOs
Last: L (MD10) Marlen Esparza, July 8
Next: TBA
4. Ibeth Zamora Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 33-7, 12 KOs
Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29
Next: TBA
5. Gabriela Fundora Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 11-0, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, April 8
Next: TBA
JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)
1. Jessica Nery Plata Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 29-2, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13
Next: TBA
2. Evelin Bermudez Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 18-0-1, 6 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Tania Enriquez, March 10
Next: TBA
3. Kim Clavel Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 17-1, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Naomi Arellano Reyes, May 12
Next: TBA
5. Tania Enriquez Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 21-1, 10 KOs
Last: W (TKO1) Cecilia Nino Rodriguez, July 29
Next: TBA
5. Anabel Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 33-5, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20
Next: TBA
STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)
1. Seniesa Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 25-0, 9 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28
Next: TBA
2. Yokasta Valle Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 28-2, 9 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Jessica Basulto, March 25
Next: TBA
3. Sarah Bormann Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 17-0, 7 KO
Last: W (UD10) Perla Perez, June 24
Next: TBA
4. Tina Rupprecht Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 12-1-1, 3 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Seniesa Estrada, March 25
Next: TBA
5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 5-1, 1 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8
Next: TBA
ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)
1. Yuko Kuroki Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 22-7-2, 9 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Montserrat Alarcon, Aug. 5
Next: TBA
2. Mika Iwakawa Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 12-6-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (TKO3) Ploypailin Palatsrichuai, Feb. 26
Next: TBA
3. Monserrat Alarcon Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 18-5-2, 0 KOs
Last: L (MD10) Yuko Kuroki, Aug. 5
Next: TBA
4. Fabiana Bytyqi Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 20-0-2, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, April 15
Next: TBA
5. Ayaka Miyao Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 25-10-2, 6 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1
Next: TBA