          Women's boxing divisional rankings: Featherweight contenders lining up for Serrano

          Did Amanda Serrano just find her next featherweight challenger? Icon Sportswire
          • Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff WriterAug 22, 2023, 03:24 PM ET
          The IBF heavyweight title is on the line Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand, when ESPN's No. 1 heavyweight, Lani Daniels, takes on Razel Mohammed. It'll be the third fight this year for Daniels (8-2-2) in the toughest division to find opponents in in boxing. Mohammed (3-0-2) last fought in August, 2022 when she beat Rolen Mulebo on points.

          On the same card, Mea Motu (16-0, 6 KO) takes on Ellen Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KO) in a junior featherweight fight. Should Motu win, she would receive potential Top 5 consideration. The 31-year-old from New Zealand has some real talent.

          On Saturday at junior lightweight, Kallopi Kourouni (12-3-1, 2 KO) will face Monica Acosta Siris (9-21, 6 KO) in an 8-round fight in Colombia.

          Last week, Raven Chapman, ESPN's No. 4 featherweight, continued rolling on to a potential title shot down the road, taking care of Lila dos Santos Furtado by unanimous decision. Depending on what undisputed champion Amanda Serrano decides to do next, Chapman would likely be the toughest in-division fight for ESPN's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter. Chapman (7-0, 2 KO) knocked down Furtado (9-1, 1 KO) in the second round and largely controlled the fight.

          Also at featherweight last weekend, Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) picked up the biggest win of her career, beating Brenda Karen Carabajal by a 97-92, 95-93, 92-96 split decision in Argentina where she was knocked down once and also had a point deducted. Ramos, 38, has had two losses in her career -- to Elhem Mekhaled and Katharina Thanderz. The loss was the first fight in over a year for Carabajal (18-6-1, 9 KO).

          Former IBF bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman (17-8-2) had a majority draw against Lilian Dolores Silva (4-16-2) in a four-round featherweight fight in Argentina - Silva's first non-loss since 2017. Roman is now 1-2-1 since losing the title to Ebanie Bridges last year. At heavyweight, Sequita Hemingway (2-3) beat Maria Hunt (0-1) by unanimous decision.

          Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here. For women's P4P rankings, click here.

          175+ pounds - Super middleweight - Middleweight - Junior middleweight - Welterweight - Junior welterweight - Lightweight - Junior lightweight - Featherweight - Junior featherweight - Bantamweight - Junior bantamweight - Flyweight - Junior flyweight - Strawweight - Atomweight

          175+ POUNDS

          1. Lani Daniels     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 8-2-2, 0 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Alrie Meleisea, May 27
          Next: TBA

          2. Alrie Meleisea     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 6-2-1, 0 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Lani Daniels, May 27
          Next: TBA

          3. Oxandia Castillo     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 19-3-3, 15 KOs
          Last: W (UD4) Mery Caba Rancier, March 19, 2022
          Next: TBA

          4. Angie Paola Rocha     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 14-4-3, 7 KOs
          Last: L (TKO1)Raquel Miller, March 10
          Next: TBA

          5. Bolatito Oluwole     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 6-0, 3 KO
          Last: W (UD4) Abiola Olawale, March 5
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Hanna Gabriels and Danielle Perkins have been removed for inactivity.

          SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)

          1. Savannah Marshall     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 13-1, 10 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1
          Next: TBA

          2. Shadasia Green     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 13-0, 11 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Olivia Curry, Aug. 5
          Next: TBA

          3. Franchon Crews Dezurn     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 8-2, 2 KOs
          Last: L (MD10) Savannah Marshall, July 1
          Next: TBA

          4. Christina Hammer     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 28-1, 13 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7, 2022
          Next: TBA

          5. Elin Cederroos     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 8-2, 4 KOs
          Last: L (TKO6) Shadasia Green, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)

          1. Claressa Shields     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 14-0, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3
          Next: TBA

          2. Savannah Marshall     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 13-1, 10 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1
          Next: TBA

          3. Raquel Miller     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 13-0, 6 KOs
          Last: W (TKO1) Angie Paola Rocha, March 10
          Next: TBA

          4. Olivia Curry     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 7-2, 2 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Shadasia Green, Aug. 5
          Next: TBA

          5. Mapule Ngubane     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 10-8-3, 2 KOs
          Last: W (TKO3) Emily Kabwalo, Nov. 13
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)

          1. Natasha Jonas     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 14-2-1, 8 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Kandi Wyatt, July 1
          Next: TBA

          2. Terri Harper     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 14-1-1, 6 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Ivana Habazin, May 27
          Next: Oct. 7 vs. Cecilia Braekhus

          3. Marie-Eve Dicaire     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 18-2, 1 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12
          Next: TBA

          4. Cecilia Braekhus     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 37-2, 9 KOs
          Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17
          Next: Oct. 7 vs. Terri Harper

          5. Patricia Berghult     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 16-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (TKO3) Maria Elena Maderna, March 4
          Next: TBA

          WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)

          1. Jessica McCaskill     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          2. Natasha Jonas     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 14-2-1, 8 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Kandi Wyatt, July 1
          Next: TBA

          3. Sandy Ryan     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 6-1, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Marie-Pier Houle, April 22
          Next: TBA

          4. Marie Pier Houle     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 8-1-1, 2 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Sandy Ryan, April 22
          Next: TBA

          5. Lauren Price     Previous ranking: NR

          Record: 4-0, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Kirstie Bavington, May 6
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)

          1. Chantelle Cameron     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 18-0, 8 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Katie Taylor, May 20
          Next: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor

          2. Katie Taylor     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 22-1, 6 KOs
          Last: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20
          Next: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

          3. Jessica McCaskill     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
          Next: TBA

          4. Sandy Ryan     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 6-1, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Marie-Pier Houle, April 22
          Next: TBA

          5. Oshin Derieuw     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 19-0, 7 KOs
          Last: W (TKO7) Francia Elena Bravo, Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          Kali Reis has been removed due to inactivity.

          LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)

          1. Katie Taylor     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 22-1, 6 KOs
          Last: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20
          Next: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

          2. Mikaela Mayer     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 18-1, 5 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Lucy Wildheart, April 15
          Next: TBA

          3. Estelle Mossely     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 11-0, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Anisha Basheel, Feb. 17
          Next: TBA

          4. Caroline Dubois     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 7-0, 5 KO
          Last: W (Points decision 8) Yanina del Carmen Lescano, June 16
          Next: TBA

          5. Maira Moneo     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 13-1, 3 KO
          Last: W (TKO8) Alys Sanchez, July 1
          Next: TBA

          Editor's note: Amanda Serrano has been removed due to inactivity in this division.

          JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)

          1. Alycia Baumgardner     Previous ranking: 1

          Record: 15-1, 7 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Christina Linardatou, July 15
          Next: TBA

          2. Delfine Persoon     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 48-3-1 NC, 19 KOs
          Last: W (SD10) Bo Mi Re Shin, May 28
          Next: TBA

          3. Elhem Mekhaled     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 16-2, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Yuliia Kutsenko, May 28
          Next: TBA

          4. Bo Mi Re Shin     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 15-2-3, 8 KOs
          Last: L (SD10) Delfine Persoon, May 28
          Next: TBA

          5. Hyun Mi Choi     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 20-0-1, 5 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Vanessa Bradford, Oct. 19
          Next: TBA

          FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)

          1. Amanda Serrano     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 45-2-1, 30 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Heather Hardy, Aug. 5
          Next: TBA

          2. Erika Cruz     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 15-2, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano,Feb. 4
          Next: TBA

          3. Sarah Mahfoud     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 13-1, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Veronica Tosi, May 26
          Next: TBA

          4. Raven Chapman     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 6-0, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Linda Laura Lecca, March 25
          Next: TBA

          5. Daniela Romina Bermudez     Previous ranking: N/R

          Record: 31-4-3, 11 KOs
          Last: W (TKO5) Daniela Barbara Rivero, April 22
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)

          1. Yamileth Mercado     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 21-3, 5 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Kudakwashe Chiwandire, March 18
          Next: TBA

          2. Ellie Scotney     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 7-0, 0 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Cherneka Johnson, June 10
          Next: TBA

          3. Segolene Lefebvre     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 17-0, 1 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, April 29
          Next: TBA

          4. Cherneka Johnson     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 15-2, 6 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Ellie Scotney, June 10
          Next: TBA

          5. Mayerlin Rivas     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 17-4-3, 11 KOs
          Last: TD (Draw 5) Nazarena Romero, June 10
          Next: TBA

          BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)

          1. Dina Thorslund     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 19-0, 8 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Debora Anahi Lopez, Feb. 25
          Next: TBA

          2. Yuliahn Luna Avila     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 25-3-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Vanesa Lorena Taborda, March 17
          Next: TBA

          3. Ebanie Bridges     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 9-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10
          Next: TBA

          4. Nina Hughes     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 6-0, 2 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Katie Healy, June 10
          Next: TBA

          5. Diana Laura Fernandez     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 27-4-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Nataly Delgado, Dec. 15
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)

          1. Diana Laura Fernandez     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 27-4-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Nataly Delgado, Dec. 15
          Next: TBA

          2. Asley Gonzalez Macias     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 16-2, 7 KOs
          Last: W (SD10) Lourdes Juarez, March 25
          Next: TBA

          3. Micaela Lujan     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20
          Next: TBA

          4. Clara Lescurat     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 9-0, 4 KOs
          Last: W (TKO8) Daniela De Jesus Aguiar, May 20
          Next: TBA

          5. Lourdes Juarez     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 34-4, 4 KOs
          Last: L (SD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, March 25
          Next: TBA

          FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)

          1. Marlen Esparza     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 14-1, 1 KO
          Last: W (MD10) Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, July 8
          Next: TBA

          2. Arely Mucino     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs
          Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29
          Next: TBA

          3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 14-1, 6 KOs
          Last: L (MD10) Marlen Esparza, July 8
          Next: TBA

          4. Ibeth Zamora     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 33-7, 12 KOs
          Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29
          Next: TBA

          5. Gabriela Fundora     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 11-0, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, April 8
          Next: TBA

          JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)

          1. Jessica Nery Plata     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 29-2, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13
          Next: TBA

          2. Evelin Bermudez     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 18-0-1, 6 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Tania Enriquez, March 10
          Next: TBA

          3. Kim Clavel     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 17-1, 3 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Naomi Arellano Reyes, May 12
          Next: TBA

          5. Tania Enriquez     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 21-1, 10 KOs
          Last: W (TKO1) Cecilia Nino Rodriguez, July 29
          Next: TBA

          5. Anabel Ortiz     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 33-5, 4 KOs
          Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20
          Next: TBA

          STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)

          1. Seniesa Estrada     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 25-0, 9 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28
          Next: TBA

          2. Yokasta Valle     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 28-2, 9 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Jessica Basulto, March 25
          Next: TBA

          3. Sarah Bormann     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 17-0, 7 KO
          Last: W (UD10) Perla Perez, June 24
          Next: TBA

          4. Tina Rupprecht     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 12-1-1, 3 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Seniesa Estrada, March 25
          Next: TBA

          5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 5-1, 1 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8
          Next: TBA

          ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)

          1. Yuko Kuroki     Previous ranking: No. 4

          Record: 22-7-2, 9 KOs
          Last: W (MD10) Montserrat Alarcon, Aug. 5
          Next: TBA

          2. Mika Iwakawa     Previous ranking: No. 2

          Record: 12-6-1, 4 KOs
          Last: W (TKO3) Ploypailin Palatsrichuai, Feb. 26
          Next: TBA

          3. Monserrat Alarcon     Previous ranking: No. 1

          Record: 18-5-2, 0 KOs
          Last: L (MD10) Yuko Kuroki, Aug. 5
          Next: TBA

          4. Fabiana Bytyqi     Previous ranking: No. 3

          Record: 20-0-2, 5 KOs
          Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, April 15
          Next: TBA

          5. Ayaka Miyao     Previous ranking: No. 5

          Record: 25-10-2, 6 KOs
          Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1
          Next: TBA