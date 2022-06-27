Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN.

The former All-Pro running backs will both be competing in a boxing ring for the first time, but since it's an exhibition, the fight won't officially mark their pro boxing debuts.

The deal continues a trend of big-time athletes and social media stars crossing over into boxing.

Frank Gore, another All-Pro running back, met NBA All-Star Deron Williams in an exhibition on the December undercard of Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2. Gore then made his pro debut in May with a fourth-round knockout.

Peterson and Bell will meet on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. McBroom takes on fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the main event. Rapper Blueface fights former NBA player Nick Young on the undercard.

Peterson, 37, is a former MVP who is No. 5 on the NFL's career rushing yards list.

Currently a free agent, Peterson played four games last season, splitting time between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He plans to eventually retire as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Bell, 30, is also a free agent. He played five games last season (five with the Baltimore Ravens and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). He's best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.