Terence 'Bud' Crawford: Biography, record, fights and more

Terence Crawford, of Omaha, Nebraska, is a former lightweight champion, a former junior welterweight undisputed champion and the current undisputed welterweight champion.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 40-0, 31 KOs
DOB: Sept. 28, 1987
Age: 35
Stance: Southpaw
Reach: 74 inches
Height: 5-foot-8
