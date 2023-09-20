Terence 'Bud' Crawford: Biography, record, fights and more

Terence Crawford, of Omaha, Nebraska, is a former lightweight champion, a former junior welterweight undisputed champion and the current undisputed welterweight champion.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 40-0, 31 KOs

DOB: Sept. 28, 1987

Age: 35

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 74 inches

Height: 5-foot-8

